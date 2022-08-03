Daughter of billionaire NFL Chiefs owner Clark Hunt flaunts her lavish lifestyle of exotic travels

The beauty queen daughter of billionaire Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has become a viral social media star for flaunting her lavish lifestyle of exotic travels, elite parties, and bikini-clad beach days.

Gracie Hunt, 22, has racked up more than 142,000 followers for giving people a glimpse of what it’s really like to be an NFL heiress, which includes glamorous vacations, meals at lavish, five-star restaurants, and of course, sideline seats to many football games.

But aside from being a popular Instagram sensation, Gracie has also launched a major career as a pageant queen, and was crowned as Miss Kansas USA last year.

Born on March 29, 1999, in Dallas, Texas, the model recalled growing up in a very ‘sports focused’ family while chatting with Fox last year, which she said was ‘such a joy.’

The beauty queen daughter of billionaire Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has become a viral social media star for flaunting her lavish lifestyle of exotic travels, elite parties, and bikini-clad beach days

Gracie Hunt, 22, has racked up 142,000 followers for giving people a glimpse of what it’s really like to be an NFL heiress, which includes glamorous vacations, meals at lavish restaurants, and of course, sideline seats to many football games

But aside from being a popular Instagram sensation, Gracie has also launched a major career as a pageant queen, and was crowned as Miss Kansas USA last year

Her dad, Clark, is the owner, chairman, and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, while her grandfather, Lamar Hunt, was the founder of the American Football League (AFL) and Major League Soccer (MLS). She is pictured with her dad

‘I love sports because they bring people together and promote a culture of inclusivity and is truly what I see as the modern day American dream,’ she gushed.

Although she is now a glamour queen, Gracie explained that her first passion was actually soccer. She dreamed of being a famous player and had plans to pursue the sport in college – however, she was forced to quit after suffering from numerous head injuries

‘Sports are about breaking barriers, and I want individuals, no matter your level of ability, to feel included and valued, and I think the Super Bowl would be the ultimate celebration of that.’

Her dad, Clark, is the owner, chairman, and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, while her grandfather, Lamar Hunt, was the founder of the American Football League (AFL) and Major League Soccer (MLS).

Although she is now a glamour queen, Gracie explained that her first passion was actually soccer. She dreamed of being a famous player and had plans to pursue the sport in college – however, she was forced to quit after suffering from numerous head injuries.

‘Soccer was my first love,’ she explained to People magazine in November. ‘I wanted to play in college. I won the championship when I was in high school with my high school team, and played club, as well.

‘After suffering four concussions, that was a dream that I could no longer pursue, which is really hard when you work your entire life to be good at something. I had to find a new dream.’

She revealed to the New York Post that she then turned to pageantry – which was a ‘foreign industry’ to her, at the time – since her mother, Tavia Hunt was a former beauty queen.

‘I was like, “OK, you’ve done this, I clearly have no idea what’s going on, but can you help me?”‘ she recalled asking her mom.

‘And she said, “I’m not sure because you walk like a soccer tomboy, but we can give it a shot,” and the rest is history.’

She revealed to the New York Post that she then turned to pageantry – which was a ‘foreign industry’ to her, at the time – since her mother, Tavia Hunt was a former beauty queen. She is seen with her mom

According to Gracie (seen with her parents), her mom – who was crowned as Miss Kansas USA in 1993 – often gives her important advice, adding that it’s ‘really nice to walk down a road with someone who has been down that path before’

According to her LinkedIn, Gracie graduated from the Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management in 2021, and she then enrolled at the University of Kansas for her Master’s, where she is studying Journalism

Pageantry and sports may seem completely different, but Gracie said she has found many similarities between the two, explaining that while she can’t play soccer anymore, she is still ‘an athlete at heart’

According to Gracie, her mom – who was earned the Miss Kansas USA title in 1993 – often gives her important advice, like to be herself, adding that it’s ‘really nice to walk down a road with someone who has been down that path before.’

‘She tells me, “Just be you. You are enough,”‘ she said to People. ‘It’s really nice to get to walk down a road with someone who has been down that path before. It really has just bonded us so much.’

Pageantry and sports may seem completely different, but Gracie said she has found numerous similarities between the two, explaining that while she can’t play soccer anymore, she is still ‘an athlete at heart.’

‘Pageantry is a sport, there’s so much that goes into it behind the scenes that you might not realize or know whether it’s interview prep, walking prep,’ she added.

‘Learning to walk on a stage in those heels is something that I did not realize the skill it took until I got myself into it, especially having come off of the soccer field, wearing cleats all the time.

‘I love starting my day off with a sweat. I still train really hard, I’m an athlete at heart and love to run, lift weights, cross-train. And from there, [it’s] all the works. It could be working with one of my coaches doing interview prep.’

According to her LinkedIn, Gracie graduated from the Southern Methodist University with a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management in 2021, and she then enrolled at the University of Kansas for her Master’s, where she is studying Journalism.

On her Instagram, aside from showing off her luxurious life, she also often speaks out about health and fitness.

Her feed consists of snaps that show her soaking up the sun on the beach and photos that feature her enjoying exquisite getaways to places like Egypt, Isreal, and Mexico – but she also shares pictures of herself working out or going for a run.

On her Instagram, Gracie often shows off her luxurious life. Her feed consists of snaps that show her soaking up the sun on the beach and photos that feature her enjoying exquisite getaways

She has recently taken trips to Egypt (pictured), Isreal, and Mexico

But she also often shared pictures of herself working out or going for a run, as she is very passionate about health and fitness

Things haven’t always been easy for Gracie, who has suffered from celiac disease – a chronic digestive and immune disorder – her entire life, which is why she likes to encourage others to take care of their bodies

She is also ardent about giving back, and has founded a nonprofit organization called Breaking Barriers – which ‘uses the power of sports to promote respect and inclusivity no matter your ability, race, or background’

Things haven’t always been easy for Gracie, who has suffered from celiac disease – a chronic digestive and immune disorder – her entire life, which is why she is extra passionate about taking care of her body.

‘I’ve known what it feels like to be really sick and to not know why. ER sick, on morphine sick, super sensitive to gluten and my parents couldn’t figure it out. The doctors couldn’t figure it out,’ she shared with People. ‘That really inspired me to become as educated as I could and get my nutrition accreditation.’

She is also ardent about giving back, and has founded a nonprofit organization called Breaking Barriers – which ‘uses the power of sports to promote respect and inclusivity no matter your ability, race, or background,’ according to its Instagram bio.

In 2015, she became involved with the Special Olympics as a Unified partner player on the FC Dallas soccer team, and she now serves on both the SO Texas and SO Kansas boards.

She also works with the Kansas City Make-A-Wish Foundation and helps plan charity events with the Chief’s Women’s Organization.

She has learned a lot from competing in the pageants, with her telling the Post, ‘My greatest takeaway from Miss USA is knowing I am enough. I want young girls to realize that they are enough, whether or not you walk away with a crown.’

In 2015, she became involved with the Special Olympics as a Unified partner player on the FC Dallas soccer team, and she now serves on both the SO Texas and SO Kansas boards

She has learned a lot from competing in the pageants, with her telling the Post, ‘My greatest takeaway from Miss USA is knowing I am enough. I want young girls to realize that they are enough, whether or not you walk away with a crown’

In terms of what has kept her ‘grounded’ throughout the entire thing, she credits her ‘faith’ and strong relationship with her family

Now, she hopes to inspire other young women and teach them to value their bodies. She added to People: ‘No matter what size or shape you come in, you can be the healthiest you that you can be’

‘I want little girls to look up at me when I’m on that Miss USA stage and say, “Oh my gosh, she’s so strong, she’s healthy, she has muscles, and I want to be just like her,”‘ she explained

As for what’s next for her, she is planning on launching her own fitness company in the future, which she told the Post she is ‘really excited about’

In terms of what has kept her ‘grounded’ throughout the entire thing, she credits her ‘faith’ and strong relationship with her family.

‘Having a solid family that believes in me, that encourages me in what I want to pursue, and that gives it to me hard when they know that [I] need to improve in this area,’ she told HerCampus.com, when asked what has helped her through hard times.

‘They’re not going to be afraid to tell me that. I want people in my life who will sharpen me, as the iron sharpens iron.’

Now, she hopes to inspire other young women and teach them to value their bodies. She added to People: ‘No matter what size or shape you come in, you can be the healthiest you that you can be.

‘I want little girls to look up at me when I’m on that Miss USA stage and say, “Oh my gosh, she’s so strong, she’s healthy, she has muscles, and I want to be just like her.”

‘It’s not about being skinny or trying to conform to what the world tells you is beautiful. It’s about being the best you that you can be each and every day while pursuing health.’

As for what’s next for her, she is planning on launching her own fitness company in the future, which she told the Post she is ‘really excited about.’

‘I’ve also been asked to participate in two different reality TV shows,’ she revealed. ‘So you’ll have to stay tuned to see what I end up maybe going on.’