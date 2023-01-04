Daughter, 29, of former National Intelligence Director under Bush is found guilty of murder

The daughter of a former US ambassador to the UN has been found guilty of stabbing a Maryland man after an argument.

A Montgomery County jury on Tuesday convicted 29-year-old Sophia Negroponte of second-degree murder in the February 2020 death of Yousuf Rasmussen, news outlets reported.

Negroponte faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted on March 31.

She is the daughter of John Negroponte, who served as US Ambassador to the UN from September 2001 to June 2004 under George W. Bush.

A Montgomery County jury on Tuesday convicted Sophia Negroponte (pictured left), 29, of second-degree murder in the February 2020 death of Yousuf Rasmussen (pictured right), news outlets reported

Sophia Negroponte and Rasmussen attended the same Washington high school and had been drinking, along with another person, the night Rasmussen was killed, Montgomery County Attorney John McCarthy said.

They argued twice that night and Rasmussen left. When Rasmussen returned to get his cell phone, “Negroponte stabbed him several times, including a death blow that severed his carotid artery,” McCarthy said.

Defense attorney David Moyse had urged jurors to consider that Sophia Negroponte was so intoxicated that night that she could form no specific intent.

“Alcohol permeates this business from the start; it permeates her life,” he said, adding, “and it’s absolutely at the heart of what happened there that night. And it’s one of the main reasons this is definitely not murder.”

Jurors found Negroponte not guilty of the most serious charge, first-degree murder, first-degree murder. according to the Post.

Sophia Negroponte and Rasmussen attended the same Washington high school and had been drinking, along with another person, the night Rasmussen was killed, Montgomery County Attorney John McCarthy said

Police say Sophia Negroponte stabbed Rasmussen after an argument in February 2020

Sophia Negroponte is the adopted daughter of John Negroponte, a former US ambassador to the UN. John Negroponte is seen above in Bogota, Colombia, in May 2019

But they convicted her of manslaughter and found that she intended to “inflict so grievous bodily harm on Rasmussen” that death would be the likely result.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Terrence J. McGann ordered her bond revoked, noting that Rasmussen was “taken from this earth at a very young age with his whole life ahead of him, in such a horrific manner” .

“Yousuf was a kind and gentle soul, a loving person who has brought great joy to our family and his many friends in his 24 years of life,” Rasmussen’s family said in a statement. “We’ll carry it with us forever.”

After the verdict, 83-year-old John Negroponte said his family will discuss a possible appeal with their lawyers.

“Neither the prosecutors nor perhaps the jury have adequately considered the complexity and extenuating circumstances of the case – Sophia’s past trauma and other factors that led to a very troubled existence. She has a serious alcohol addiction,” said John Negroponte.

President Bush, left, watches as Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, right, ceremoniously swearing in Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte, second from left, at the State Department in Washington in 2007

Following the verdict, John Negroponte said his family will discuss a possible appeal with their lawyers

President George W. Bush appointed John Negroponte as the country’s first intelligence director in 2005. He later served as Deputy Secretary of State. He also previously served as ambassador to Honduras, Mexico, the Philippines, the United Nations and Iraq.

He had previously served as ambassador to countries such as Honduras, Mexico and the Philippines under Bill Clinton, George HW Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Negroponte and his wife, Diana Negroponte, adopted five girls during their stay in Honduras: Sophia, George, John, Alexandra and Marina.