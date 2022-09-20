Dating coach Louanne Ward reveals the five MAJOR dating fails turning singles off

<!–

Singles have been warned about five ‘common’ behaviors that are an instant turn-off when dating.

Australian relationship coach Louanne Ward shared an insightful video on Instagram detailing every ‘unattractive’ habit – from fishing for compliments to complaining too much.

“Whether you’re a woman or a man, these five things are pretty universal that are unattractive and kind of a turn-off,” she said in the clip, titled “dating mistakes that turn people off.”

‘What really happens when you do these things is that you come across as insecure, selfish and annoying.’

Australian relationship coach Louanne Ward (pictured) shared an insightful video detailing five major turn-offs when dating

When dating singles should never go ‘fishing for compliments’ or ask for validation about themselves. Singles should also never treat their date like a therapist and should not complain

When dating, singles should never go ‘fishing for compliments’ or ask for validation from others about themselves.

Ms Ward said this ‘shows you are insecure and want to be the center of attention’ and is ‘not attractive’ to anyone.

Next, she said it’s ‘not good dating etiquette’ to avoid answering questions and deflect the question back to the other person.

Instead, be an open book and let the conversation flow by being prepared to open up to the other person if you feel comfortable.

Ms. Ward said not to treat your date like a therapist and avoid complaining about your problems.

‘No one wants to hear about all your problems. Of course we all have a bad day from time to time, but if you spend the date talking about all the crap in your life, no one is going to hear how bad your life is,’ she said.

Singles should also be kind to themselves and not ‘put themselves down’ in front of a potential partner.

Mrs Ward considered this to be the worst or ‘next level’ compared to fishing for a compliment based on the impact it has on the other person.

“Someone has to constantly pull you up — it’s exhausting and it’s not fun for the other person, it’s a dating turn-off,” she said.

FIVE BIGGEST DATING TURN OFFS: 1. Seeking compliments or validation about yourself 2. Avoid answering questions and not being an ‘open book’ 3. Use your date as a therapist to vent about your problems 4. Putting yourself down 5. If you keep interrupting someone else when they are talking

It is also considered a major interruption when someone keeps “bumping in” when someone is talking, tries to change the subject, or talks over the top of someone.

In the comments on the video, Ms Ward was praised for sharing the helpful tips on social media.

In the past she has also said that it is ‘unsexy’ when women say ‘I don’t need a man’ or when men say nasty things about an ex-partner.

‘UNSEXY’ MISTAKES MEN MAKE 1. Biasing about an ex or other women 2. Constantly talking about yourself without asking questions 3. Setting up a date via an SMS 4. Telling women it’s easier for them than it is for a man 5. Not putting equal effort into the presentation