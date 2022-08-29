Dating advice: Ibrahim Akbar shares the five things you should never say to a girl

An Australian comedian has shared the 5 things he thinks men should never say to their girlfriends in a hilarious video on Instagram.

Melbourne-based Ibrahim Akbar has shared his advice for ‘teaching’ men what not to say to keep them out of trouble – from ‘you’re exaggerating to ‘you’re wrong’.

“Consider me your teacher – I’m here to guide you, to enlighten you, to tell you some things you should never tell your girlfriend,” he said in the clamp.

In the comments, other social media users praised Ibrahim for his comedic take on dating advice.

Melbourne comedian Ibrahim Akbar (pictured) has shared his advice for ‘teaching’ men what not to say to keep them out of trouble – from ‘you overreact to ‘you’re wrong’

‘You exaggerate’

First, Ibrahim said that you should never tell a woman that she is “overreacting” as this will only make the situation worse.

‘Is she overreacting? Probably. Does she need to know? Absolutely not. What is the need? Just go with it,” he said.

Regardless of whether your friend is complaining about her day or disappointed at the slightest inconvenience, it’s best to keep this to yourself.

‘You got it wrong’

Then Ibrahim wondered why a man would say to his girl ‘you are wrong’.

‘Are you damn stupid? It’s like going to sub-Saharan Africa, find a hungry lion, slap him in the face with a piece of tender meat, and then sit there shocked when he attacks you,” he joked.

“Do you know what’s on your tombstone? Cause of death: Telling his girl she was wrong.’

‘Maybe you should change your outfit’

Women sometimes spend hours planning their outfits for special occasions, which is why it’s important that men never suggest changing at the last minute.

Whatever she wears, Ibrahim told you to tell your girl she looks good.

“Your girl took three working days to choose that outfit — she had PowerPoint presentations with the girls explaining why that was the best outfit — and you ruined the next 15 years of her life with one comment,” said he jokingly.

When it comes to food, Ibrahim said men have ‘no excuse’ but to eat every time their girlfriend is hungry – and never say ‘I don’t feel like eating’

‘I don’t feel like eating’

When it comes to food, Ibrahim said men have “no excuse” but to eat every time their girlfriend is hungry – and never say “I don’t feel like eating.”

“When you start dating or see a girl, you sign a contract that you didn’t know basically says you now share a stomach,” he said.

“She’s not asking you if you’re hungry, she’s saying you’re hungry, so let’s go eat — there are no excuses, go.”

‘Get any nail color’

When a girl gets her nails done, Ibrahim said it’s an opportunity to suggest the perfect color.

Not only will she appreciate the input, it will make her decision easier.

“If a girl is in the nail salon and she asks you what color to do her nails, she’s promoting you. She accepts you, don’t ruin the opportunity!’ said Ibrahim.

“You could say, ‘I don’t care, pick a nail polish color,’ but what she hears is, ‘I want to break up with you.'”

The video has been viewed more than 400,000 times and Ibrahim has been praised in the comments of other Instagram users.

“He knows,” one person wrote, another added, “It’s the nail polish for me.”

A third wrote: ‘I’ve seen this at least nine times and it’s the best ever.’

Others have tagged their friends and even their partners in the comments.