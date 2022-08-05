Data on plant ‘sweating’ could help predict wildfire severity

Smoke rises from the Bobcat Fire, which burned more than 115,000 acres (46,539 hectares) in the San Gabriel Mountains of Southern California in 2020. In the months before the fire, NASA’s ECOSTRESS passed over the area aboard the International Space Station, collecting data on plant water use. Credit: NASA



A new study uses data from the ECOSTRESS instrument aboard the space station to better understand why some parts of a wildfire burn more intensely than others.

Even in drought-stricken California, not all areas are at the same risk of wildfires. A recent study using data from NASA’s ECOSTRESS mission found relationships between wildfire intensity and water stress in plants measured in the months before the fire. The correlations weren’t just a matter of dry plants burning more than hydrated ones; some areas where the vegetation had adequate water burned more severely, possibly because fires consumed more fuel.

The research, led by scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, is based on plant water use data collected by ECOSTRESS, short for the ECOsystem and the Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer experiment on the space station. The instrument measures the temperature of plants as they heat up when they run out of water. For this study, researchers focused on data collected in parts of 2019 and early 2020 in six areas — three in the mountains of Southern California and three in the Sierra Nevada — which were then scorched by wildfires.

Other research has shown that wildfire season in the western US starts earlier in the year and increases in length and severity. In California — a state with 33 million acres (13 million hectares) of forests, much of which is managed by federal, state and local agencies — detailed insights into the relationship between wildfires and water availability for vegetation could help firefighters. not only whether an area is likely to catch fire, but also how severe the damage will be if it does.

“We are in an intense megadrought — the worst in 1,200 years — and it’s setting the stage for more catastrophic fires,” said Christine Lee, co-author of the study at JPL. “Data sets like ECOSTRESS will be critical to advancing science and can provide information to support those responding to climate change crises.”

By comparing the ECOSTRESS data with individual satellite images after the fire, researchers found that the rate at which plants release water through “sweating” — a process known as evaporation — and how efficiently they use water for photosynthesis can help predict whether subsequent wildfires are larger or less intense. Both measures indicate whether a plant community is receiving sufficient water or is under stress due to lack of it.

“We were trying to understand what causes differences in why some areas have severe burns and others don’t,” said Madeleine Pascolini-Campbell, a water and ecosystem scientist at JPL and lead author of the paper. “The results show how crucial water stress is to predict which areas burn the most and why it is important to monitor vegetation in these regions.”

follow plant stress

Just like humans, plants struggle to function if they are too hot. And just as sweating helps humans stay cool, plants rely on evaporation to regulate their temperature. Evaporation combines the rate at which plants lose water as it evaporates from the soil and through transpiration, releasing water through openings in their leaves called stomata. To prevent them from losing too much water, plants close their stomata when they become too dry.

“As a result, they start to warm up because they no longer have the benefit of ‘sweating,'” Lee said. “With ECOSTRESS, we can observe these very fine changes in temperature, which are used to understand changes in evaporation and water use efficiency.”

In general, slower evaporation and lower efficiency signal that plants are under water stress. Higher values ​​indicate that plants are getting enough water.

ECOSTRESS tracks evapotranspiration through a high-resolution thermal radiometer that can measure the temperature of spots on the Earth’s surface as small as 130 by 230 feet (40 by 70 meters).

High vs. Low Stress

In the newspaper, published in Global Ecology and Biogeographyresearchers found that water stress-related variables, along with elevation, were dominant predictors of burn severity in areas affected by three Southern California wildfires in 2020: the Bobcat fire in the Angeles National Forest, along with the Apple and El Dorado fires in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Whether higher or lower stress predicted more severe burns depended on the primary type of vegetation in an area, Pascolini-Campbell said. Stressed pine forests, for example, tended to burn more severely, suggesting that drier conditions made trees more flammable. Meanwhile, lower stress in grasslands tended to correlate with more fire damage, a possible indication that robust vegetation growth produced more fuel, resulting in more intense fires. And in the Sierra Nevada regions burned by the Creek Fire, Sequoia Complex Fire and North Complex Fire, the results showed weaker relationships between pre-fire stress and burn severity. The study authors hypothesize that variables not captured in the analysis — wind or other weather conditions — had more influence in those combustion areas.

Supporting decision makers

The study comes as NASA ramps up its efforts to mobilize its technology, expertise and resources to study wildfires. The agency announced in May the creation of NASA Wildland FireSense, an initiative aimed at bringing together experts from different disciplines, along with advanced technology and analytical tools, to develop approaches that can inform and guide fire management decision-makers.

The importance of tools like ECOSTRESS, which is expected to operate through September 2023, will increase as climate change increases the risk of wildfires in the western U.S., Pascolini-Campbell said. “It’s a high-priority region to use these types of surveys to see which areas are most vulnerable,” she added.

More information:

Madeleine Pascolini-Campbell et al, ECOSTRESS unveils pre-fire vegetation checks on burn severity for 2020 Southern California wildfires, Global Ecology and Biogeography (2022). Madeleine Pascolini-Campbell et al, ECOSTRESS unveils pre-fire vegetation checks on burn severity for 2020 Southern California wildfires,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/b.13526

