Data from elephant seals reveal new features of ‘the Blob’ marine heatwave

These northern elephant seals on the beach of the Año Nuevo Reserve travel through the North Pacific Ocean on their months-long foraging migrations, repeatedly diving to great depths. Instruments carried by the seals can collect valuable oceanographic data. Credit: Rachel Holser



The North Pacific Blob, an offshore heatwave that began in late 2013 and continued through 2015, was the largest and longest-lasting marine heatwave on record. A new study using data collected from elephant seals reveals that in addition to well-documented surface warming, deeper warm water anomalies associated with the Blob were much more extensive than previously reported.

The new findings were reported by a team of biologists and ocean scientists at UC Santa Cruz in a paper published July 4 in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans.

“The elephant seals collect data in locations other than existing oceanographic platforms,” ​​explains senior author Christopher Edwards, a professor of ocean sciences at UC Santa Cruz. “This is an underused dataset that can inform us about important oceanographic processes and help biologists understand the ecology of northern elephant seals.”

For decades, UCSC elephant researchers led by co-author Daniel Costa, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology and director of the UCSC Institute of Marine Sciences (IMS), have used advanced tagging technology to track the months-long migrations of elephant seals in the North Pacific.

“While seals have been used for some time to study the physical oceanography of polar regions, this is one of the first studies to use seal-collected data to address physical oceanographic questions in temperate regions, such as the North Pacific,” said costa. .

The animal-worn sensors record depth, temperature and salinity as the animals repeatedly dive to great depths during migrations of some 6,000 miles across the North Pacific.

“Female elephant seals go out into the open ocean that a ship can sail through and collect data only occasionally, while we have elephant seals collecting data everywhere,” said first author and IMS research biologist Rachel Holser. “It’s unusual to have this kind of data at the resolution we have in both time and space, and at depths less than a few hundred meters.”

The elephant seal data collected during the Blob revealed that abnormally warm temperatures extended as far as 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) below the surface. Global warming continued until 2017, long after surface temperatures returned to normal.

De Blob has been well studied with regard to surface warming, which was driven by atmospheric conditions and decreased in late 2015. The extensive warming of the subsurface raises questions about the mechanisms behind it, Edwards said.

“Those temperature drifts are so deep that it’s unlikely to be due to surface mixing,” he said. “A reasonable mechanism is that the unusually warm water was being transported from further south to the north. What we don’t know yet is whether that transport to the north is directly or indirectly related to surface warming. Surface changes deeper currents may have temporarily changed to pull southern waters north.”

Marine heat waves are expected to increase in frequency, magnitude and duration as global temperatures continue to rise. These events can have significant impacts on marine life, as well as economic impacts on local communities that depend on marine fisheries and ecosystems. Understanding the physical processes involved in marine heat waves will help scientists predict their genesis and development and enable humans to anticipate and address the environmental and economic impacts.

“As with terrestrial heat waves, over the past decade we have seen a dramatic increase in the frequency and magnitude of heat waves at sea,” Holser said. “The more information we can collect, the better off we are at understanding what’s happening and addressing the challenges. This research demonstrates the value of working with elephant seals to collect oceanographic data that is complementary to other methods.”

