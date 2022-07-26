WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dashcam footage shows teen crash head on with ute in Eagleby, Brisbane

Australia
By Jacky

Terrifying moment when teenagers in a hatchback collide head-on with a much larger ute after turning directly in its path

  • Dashcam footage shows terrifying moment when a ute collides with a P plateau
  • Crash was at intersection of Brigade Drive and River Hills Road, Eagleby, QLD
  • The P-plater turned directly into the path of a ute, which had a green light

By Ben Talintyre for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Three teens are lucky enough to be alive after a terrifying car accident captured on dashcam video.

The footage shows a two-passenger P-plater in Eagleby south of Brisbane directly heading into the path of a larger ute that had a green light.

The massive impact immediately shatters the windshield of the teen’s hatchback as the car collapses from the impact.

Miraculously, no one in either vehicle was seriously injured in the horror smash.

Dashcam footage shows the terrifying moment when a ute collides with a P-plater.

Dashcam footage shows the terrifying moment when a ute collides with a P-plater.

Facebook users noted how lucky the teens were to escape the crash at the intersection of Brigade Drive and River Hills Road.

“The Echo’s occupants are lucky they’re still alive. Look how battered the Echo is and the dashcam car looks relatively good,” one commented.

“God, too much of this happening these days, hope all is well and the other people too,” wrote another.

This accident comes as new laws that came into effect on 1 July will face much higher fines for motorists in Queensland.

60711801 11050067 image a 53 1658843291111

60711797 0 image a 52 1658843290817

The teens were lucky enough to escape the crash that occurred at the intersection of Brigade Drive and River Hills Road, Eagleby, south of Brisbane

Under the recently enacted laws, speeding drivers are now subject to a fine of between $287 and $1,653.

Even if caught breaking the 1 to 10 km/h speed limit, a Queensland driver will cost about $300. It used to be $180.

However, the biggest increase in fines will be for seat belt violations or for drivers who run a red light.

The fines for the red light violation have been increased from $413 to $575.

Seat belt violations range from $400 to about $1,000, and drivers will lose about four penalty points.

While cell phone violations result in a $1,033 fine and four penalty points.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Mom-led TikTok movement to remove pics…

Jacky

Family-of-four sleep together in two…

Jacky

Inside the religious world of the Manly…

Jacky
1 of 3,072

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More