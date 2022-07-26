Dashcam footage shows teen crash head on with ute in Eagleby, Brisbane

The P-plater turned directly into the path of a ute, which had a green light

Three teens are lucky enough to be alive after a terrifying car accident captured on dashcam video.

The footage shows a two-passenger P-plater in Eagleby south of Brisbane directly heading into the path of a larger ute that had a green light.

The massive impact immediately shatters the windshield of the teen’s hatchback as the car collapses from the impact.

Miraculously, no one in either vehicle was seriously injured in the horror smash.

Dashcam footage shows the terrifying moment when a ute collides with a P-plater.

Facebook users noted how lucky the teens were to escape the crash at the intersection of Brigade Drive and River Hills Road.

“The Echo’s occupants are lucky they’re still alive. Look how battered the Echo is and the dashcam car looks relatively good,” one commented.

“God, too much of this happening these days, hope all is well and the other people too,” wrote another.

This accident comes as new laws that came into effect on 1 July will face much higher fines for motorists in Queensland.

The teens were lucky enough to escape the crash that occurred at the intersection of Brigade Drive and River Hills Road, Eagleby, south of Brisbane

Under the recently enacted laws, speeding drivers are now subject to a fine of between $287 and $1,653.

Even if caught breaking the 1 to 10 km/h speed limit, a Queensland driver will cost about $300. It used to be $180.

However, the biggest increase in fines will be for seat belt violations or for drivers who run a red light.

The fines for the red light violation have been increased from $413 to $575.

Seat belt violations range from $400 to about $1,000, and drivers will lose about four penalty points.

While cell phone violations result in a $1,033 fine and four penalty points.