Dashcam driver blasted on Facebook as he exposes himself to speeding young children and screaming

A driver was shot at on Facebook after he posted a video taken with his dashcam of him speeding towards a family with young children and yelling rudely insulting them.

The situation is made worse by the fact that his own child is in the car with him while he attacks the other family, whose children fled in fear for their lives.

Images posted to the Dash Cam Owners Australia site begins with the motorist listening to the radio and his young child asking him a question, which he does not answer.

Within seconds they pass a large yellow road sign with a picture of people crossing the road and a very clear marking with ‘Refuge Island’.

A second later, he sees a family with young children crossing the road about 50 yards away, but instead of slowing down, he initially seems to speed up as he expresses his anger by cursing them.

“It’s not a damn cross,” the driver says, honking loudly for seconds.

Two children crossing the road are forced to stop and start running to avoid getting hit, while a woman looks at the driver in disbelief at what he is doing.

Then he finally slows down, but yells at the family, “No zebra crossing, you don’t have right of way,” as he walks past the people he was approaching very closely.

The page hosting the video posted a question next to the video: “You see kids crossing the road. Do you A. accelerate toward them while blaring your horn, or B. slow down and let them cross?’

The post quickly garnered more than 800 comments, with most criticizing the driver for his behavior.

“Since you could see people crossing the road in front of you, even while you were still on the roundabout, you kept accelerating towards them at increasing speed and then braking…to make a point,” one wrote, which sums it up very well.

“Whether they have priority or not. You can clearly see them crossing five seconds before he starts blowing his horn!

“Had he slowed down just a few seconds they would have been across the road and he could have gone about his day,” said another.

‘That’s quite a zebra crossing. There’s even a yellow sign,” pointed out another poster.

Many people said the driver should have been more careful as he had a child with him.

“Great example of his own child in the car. Good luck when it’s time to teach them to drive,” said one.

Others said it was far from an isolated incident, more like a common problem.

‘The impatience of drivers in this country is simply remarkable!! It’s not just a few, it’s the majority! Wtf is their problem’, one person asked.

Some, like the driver in the video, resorted to foul language to express their views on him.

Dash cam driver is a complete tool. It took him five seconds of his life to slow down, instead he drives up to him and blows his horn like a button,” said one of them.

However, there was some support for the driver, with a few people blaming those crossing the road.

“There is no stupidity to fix, and the pedestrians were actually very stupid,” said one viewer.