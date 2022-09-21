Dashcam captures shocking moment tractor-trailer explodes after colliding with another vehicle

<!–

Dashcam footage captured the horrifying moment a semi-truck falls off a Texas overpass and explodes, leaving the driver dead.

Tuesday’s fatal crash occurred at 2:57 p.m. on U.S. Highway 75 at the Stacy Road overpass in Allen, Texas — about 20 miles north of Dallas, according to police.

The driver of the 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle and led the trailer to fly over the right side of the highway and crash into the road below.

“It was surreal, it felt like something you see in a movie,” a witness told ABC 8.

Another witness added, “It was like slow motion. A truck is coming down [and] you can’t believe a truck is coming off the bridge – then boom.’

Shocking footage shows the moments before and after the semi-truck flew off the overpass and exploded. The truck was seconds away from landing on a car that passed under the overpass.

A dashcam showed moments before the semi-truck drove off the highway in Allen, Texas on Tuesday

Horrifying footage captured a car ride under the overpass before the US Highway 75 truck flew right over it

The semi truck immediately exploded and other drivers ran from their vehicles to try to help

The other driver, who was uninjured, remained on the highway in his black sedan until police arrived.

Police are still investigating who was responsible for the collision and the two parties have not yet been identified.

“People started getting out of their cars to see if they could go help, but there was just no way,” witness Edith Pearson told ABC 8.

Pearson was seconds away from hitting the service road where the truck fell.

“Oh my god, oh my god, I almost turned around here,” Pearson is heard saying in a video she recorded of the crash.

She later added, “I went home and I just started crying and felt like my life — I felt like I was dying with that person because it was so close.”

Packages came out of the semi truck with USPS labels on them. A postal operator was on site to take photos, but it’s unclear if the driver was employed by USPS.

USPS spokesman told DailyMail.com that the driver was not an employee.

Witnesses were shocked to watch the scene unfold and described it as ‘a movie’

The semi-truck flew off the highway (above). The other driver in a black sedan was injured. It is unclear who is to blame

Emergency services spent hours cleaning up the accident

Letters and packages labeled USPS were found on the scene. It is unclear whether the driver was an employee of the company