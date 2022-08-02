Dashcam captures moment boy runs onto road in Wiley Park, Sydney before ‘hero’ driver rescues him
Shocking footage has surfaced of a toddler running on a busy road during rush hour after escaping from a nearby house.
Motorists driving along King Georges Road, in Sydney’s western suburb of Wiley Park, were shocked when a small boy ran into traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
Dashcam videos showed the boy running from the side of the road to the median strip.
As cars started turning left onto the road, a heroic driver jumped out of his vehicle and quickly scooped up the toddler.
‘Every car was in shock, [thinking] like “what should we do?”‘, a driver told 7News.
‘I felt tense. I don’t have children, but it’s something you don’t see every day.’
The little boy had slipped away from a nearby house without his parents noticing after crawling through an opening in a fence.
His mother told the publication that she only looked away for ‘a moment’.
Fortunately, oncoming traffic was stopped by a red traffic light just as the boy made the dash.
It’s not the first time a toddler has been filmed being rescued on a busy road after running away from family.
A little boy made headlines last May after being snatched from the path of a vehicle just in time in Panania, south west Sydney.
In May last year, terrifying dashcam footage captured a toddler running towards a moving vehicle in Panania, southwest Sydney.