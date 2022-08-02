WhatsNew2Day
Dashcam captures moment boy runs onto road in Wiley Park, Sydney before ‘hero’ driver rescues him

Heartbreaking moment as a toddler runs onto a busy road and is rescued by a heroic driver just before being hit by a car

  • Shocking footage shows toddler running down a busy road in western Sydney
  • The boy escaped from a nearby house before shooting into King Georges Road
  • A quick-thinking driver waiting in traffic jumped out of a car and picked him up

By Tita Smith for Daily Mail Australia

Shocking footage has surfaced of a toddler running on a busy road during rush hour after escaping from a nearby house.

Motorists driving along King Georges Road, in Sydney’s western suburb of Wiley Park, were shocked when a small boy ran into traffic on Tuesday afternoon.

Dashcam videos showed the boy running from the side of the road to the median strip.

Shocking footage has surfaced of a toddler running down King Georges Road in Wiley Park during rush hour on Tuesday

As cars started turning left onto the road, a heroic driver jumped out of his vehicle and quickly scooped up the toddler.

‘Every car was in shock, [thinking] like “what should we do?”‘, a driver told 7News.

‘I felt tense. I don’t have children, but it’s something you don’t see every day.’

The little boy had slipped away from a nearby house without his parents noticing after crawling through an opening in a fence.

His mother told the publication that she only looked away for ‘a moment’.

Fortunately, oncoming traffic was stopped by a red traffic light just as the boy made the dash.

It’s not the first time a toddler has been filmed being rescued on a busy road after running away from family.

A little boy made headlines last May after being snatched from the path of a vehicle just in time in Panania, south west Sydney.

In May last year, terrifying dashcam footage captured a toddler running towards a moving vehicle in Panania, southwest Sydney.

