Dash cam footage captures moment truck is ripped apart in crash

A truck driver is lucky enough to be alive after a horrific head-on collision in Sydney that nearly ripped the cab from his vehicle.

Shocking dashcam footage of a vehicle near the accident scene shows two lorries traveling in opposite directions on Canterbury Rd in Sydney’s Revesby, around 1.30pm on Friday, as the smaller lorry smashed into oncoming traffic.

The impact rams the smaller truck, driven by a 71-year-old man, back in the direction it came from, nearly separating the cab from the rest of the vehicle as it travels across three lanes.

The gruesome video, posted on the Dash Cam Owners Australia YouTube channel on Sunday, shows the cab completely crushed, as the truck comes to a stop on the sidewalk.

The truck heading west (pictured) suddenly turns into oncoming traffic along Canterbury Road in Revesby, NSW Friday afternoon and collides head-on with another truck

The impact of the collision forced the smaller truck back across lanes, separating the cab from the rest of the vehicle (pictured)

Surrounding vehicles came to a halt as many drivers tried to make sense of what they had just seen.

NSW Police told Daily Mail Australia on Monday that ‘the (71-year-old) driver of the westbound lorry was extricated from his vehicle by Fire and Rescue NSW, before being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and placed in a stable to was brought to Liverpool Hospital. prerequisite.’

“The driver of the other truck, a 46-year-old man, was unharmed.”

The video received many comments online from members of the public expressing their concern and shock, including one person who said, “One of the most violent crashes I’ve seen on this channel. damn. That didn’t look viable at first, I hope the poor man makes a full recovery.’

The smaller truck then ends up on the sidewalk with the cab completely crushed and removed from the vehicle (photo)

“Damn it, the cab of the small truck was destroyed and the person in it survived,” said another.

A third person commented, “That’s absolutely cheeky! I thought the small truck might have rolled off the lot on the left and rolled over the road unmanned.’

“To think there was a person in that taxi when it was completely destroyed and torn to shreds,” they added.

While a fourth said, “As a semi-trailer driver, it frustrates me how often cars in front of me and other trucks pull out, pull out and hit the brakes without thinking of the carnage they would cause.”

“It takes an incident like this to shock people with the reality that… Please give us truck drivers a break and please give us space and time to stop and take our turns.”

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the accident.