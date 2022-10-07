Daryl Mitchell in doubt for T20 World Cup with fractured finger

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the ongoing home tri-series against Bangladesh and Pakistan with a broken finger and his entry into the T20 World Cup could also be called into question.

Mitchell suffered the fracture when he was hit on the little finger of his right hand while hitting the net for New Zealand’s first match of the tri-series against Pakistan in Christchurch on Saturday.

With Mitchell’s hand in plaster for at least two weeks, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said they would delay the decision on whether the all-rounder could make it to the T20 World Cup. New Zealand leaves for Australia on October 15.

“It is a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting cricket season for the team,” said Stead. “Daryl has become a very important player for our T20 unit and we will certainly miss his all-round skills and versatility in the tri-series.

“With our first game of the World Cup in just over two weeks, we need to think about Daryl’s recovery timeline and his potential involvement in the tournament.”

Mitchell shot to fame in the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup, as his unbeaten 72 led New Zealand to victory against England. Since then, he has become an important part of the New Zealand team in all formats.

He was the highest points scorer in the Test series in England this summer, scoring 538 runs with three centuries in six innings. And in T20 internationals since the 2021 World Cup, Mitchell has scored 301 runs with a strike rate of 144.71 in 13 innings.