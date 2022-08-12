Daryl Katz has civil suit withdrawn over claims he paid 17-year-old $75k for sexual favors 

A couple accused of sexual abuse withdrew their claim that the billionaire owner of the Edmonton Oilers NHL team paid an underage ballerina $75,000 for sex.

Daryl Katz, 61, was accused of bartering money for sexual favors with Sage Humphries by her dance teacher Mitchell Taylor Button and his wife Dusty, who is suing the ballerina for sexual assault.

The Button claimed Humphries was 17 at the time of the alleged interaction with Katz, but the couple’s lawyer withdrew the claim when he discovered that Humphries was actually 18.

“I would like to personally apologize for any harm that the incorrect factual claims may have caused to Mr. Katz and his family,” attorney Marc Randazza said. sports net after withdrawing the claims on Wednesday.

“We made the claims in good faith, but at the time when I had doubts about my ability to enforce them, I took corrective action and asked the court to remove all relevant references from the file,” the lawyer added. .

Humphries, who claims that the Buttons raped her with a gun, denied the claims that she was paid by Katz for sex. Both Katz and Humphries’ lawyers allege the two merely exchanged money over plans to launch a movie about ballerinas.

Randazza claimed that his initial investigation into Humphries, who is now 24, found that she was born in 1998, but her California driver’s license revealed that she was born in 1997.

The attorney said he quickly struck out all references in the counterclaim against Katz, stating that Humphries was a minor, and filed a voluntary resignation notice.

“It is simply unfair to accuse Mr. Katz … of involvement with Sage Humphries when she was 17 years old, when there is reliable evidence to the contrary,” he wrote in the motion.

“No one should repeat those allegations in any context without noticing that they have been withdrawn and dismissed.”

The unproven claims against Katz, who has denied the allegations, came to light after the Buttons were accused of sexual assault by Humphries and six other ballerinas.

One of the most damning allegations against the couple was Humphries claiming they raped her at gunpoint, according to the New York Times.

The Buttons then filed a third-party counterclaim last month, alleging that the pair were involved in a consensual “throuple” relationship with Humphries and that she had been involved in three sexual relationships as an underage girl with older men.

In their original claim against the hockey team owner, the Buttons claimed that “Humphries was literally a child prostitute for a billionaire and that her mother helped her launder the money she had been given and smuggle her into Katz.”

Both Katz’s attorney and the office representing the ballerinas said their clients had never had a sexual relationship.

As part of the original lawsuit, the pair filed text messages allegedly sent between Humphries and Katz, under the name “DK.”

In one text, Katz was accused of writing to Humphries: ‘If my boys send you money, will you spend it on/keep it to yourself? And only between us? Even if you are wise beyond your age considering our respective ages, it would be misunderstood.’

Humphries would reply, “Yeah.. Just between us.”

Katz then reportedly said, “Okay, one of my guys will email you. He will send you 50K.”

Katz’s attorney, Robert Klieger, told… CBC News that his client and Humphries were not in a relationship, but met twice in 2016 to discuss a possible film project.

“One of Daryl’s friends put him in touch with Sage because Sage was working with a number of production partners to buy a film project that they had basically put together, which was based in the ballet world,” said Klieger, who took the allegations against his client. “a shakedown and a sideshow.”

‘In the end they decided to pass on the project. But while the project was pending, they asked for some help to maintain the funding for the project to keep it going.

“And that’s the $75,000 that matters,” Klieger added.

Sigrid McCawley, the attorney representing Humphries and the six other ballerinas, also stated that the Humphries and Katz were just business partners and nothing more.

Katz is a $4.4 billion pharmaceutical and real estate magnate according to Forbes and recently marketed its $38.5 million Bel Air property, the real deal reported.

He has owned the NHL franchise since 2007 and oversees the development of a new multi-billion dollar arena for the team, along with a surrounding “Ice District.”

He was previously charged with offering to pay a Brazilian model and actress, Griece Santo, $20,000 a day for sex, and allegedly transferred her $35,000 while Santo donated it to charity.

Katz denied the allegations at the time and his lawyer, while discussing the Humphries case, told the CBC “that there was nothing to worry about” and “there is no ongoing animosity or anything between” Katz, Santo and her professional gambler husband. RJ Cipriani, who filed the charges.

“But I can’t go into details about exactly how they solved that,” added attorney Robert Klieger.

Humphries, now 24, is a ballet dancer and model who has been photographed for Vogue Italia, V, Lucky, Interview, Teen Vogue and W. She remains a member of the Corps de Ballet of the Boston Ballet.