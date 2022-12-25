Daryl gets angry

“Now that Christmas is over and dusted off, please do the world a favor by refraining from reporting any sightings of hot cross buns, however premature!” asks Denistone’s Daryl Jordan. Sure Daryl, and so as not to embarrass you, we’ll refrain from publishing your “Today I saw hot cross buns at my local grocery store, but Easter eggs weren’t in sight,” from January 2011.

Rhodes’ Ramani Venkatramani thinks it’s a long way back for resident lettercake Edward Loong (C8) regarding group shots: “Edward should put paying customers first for a change and his charmed legal fraternity at the next opportunity must forget and must discover the word to put a smile on their faces. Neither ‘cheese’ nor ‘fees’ but ‘stop’ (as in pro bono) would do the trick. Please?”

Daniel Flesch van Bellingen is equally candid: “When our bush regeneration group had their picture taken, the photographer said ‘Say trees!’.”

“Following George Zivkovic’s reference to Kissing Point Road, Dundas as the ‘geographical center of Sydney’ (C8), I have often wondered where the name came from, writes Anne McCarthy of Marrickville. “Was it a known meeting place? Relatives in Dundas Valley were unable to inform me.

“I’m not so sure Eromanga is the ‘furthest’ from the sea,” says Hallidays Point’s Tim Blatch. “When we lived in Alice Springs the common claim was that ‘it had the largest beaches in Australia because there was at least a thousand miles of sand in all directions’.”