Darwin woman charged after Laura Hinks and five-year-old Grace Hughes vanish

A middle-aged woman has been charged with the alleged kidnapping of five-year-old Grace Hughes in Darwin.

The girl and her mother Laura Hinks, also known as Laura Bolt, were last seen in the eastern Darwin suburb of Berimah on the afternoon of Sunday, August 9.

Police said it was after a parental visit that Ms Hinks, 34, left an address on Hidden Valley Road around 1 p.m., and both disappeared.

The last known address of Mrs. Hinks was in Moulden, but it turned out that she no longer lived there.

Northern Territory police said on Saturday they had charged a 50-year-old woman in connection with Grace’s disappearance as they continued to search for the child and her mother.

Five-year-old Grace Hughes (pictured) was on a parental visit on Sunday, but nothing has been heard from them for two days.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Grace and her mother Laura Hinks, 34, (pictured) and are concerned for their well-being as a 50-year-old woman has been arrested over the disappearance

The woman was arrested overnight at a house in Anula in northeast Darwin and charged with kidnapping a child under 16 and attempting to kidnap a child under 16.

She has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on Monday.

The woman declined to provide information to locate the girl and her mother, Detective Senior Sergeant Jon Beer said.

“The police will use whatever means necessary to locate Grace,” he said.

Grace is described as having a fair complexion with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a white short-sleeved dress, as well as white socks and black sneakers.

Her mother has a fair complexion, a slim build, and dark hair and eyes.

She was last seen in an ankle-length dress or skirt with a white and green floral pattern and a white or cream long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.