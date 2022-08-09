Darwin rocked by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake on Tuesday night

<!–

An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Australia’s Northern Territory late Tuesday night.

According to Geoscience Australia, the earthquake struck at 10:59 pm in the Banda Sea, Darwin and was recorded at a depth of 156 km.

There are no reports of damage.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed there was no tsunami threat to Australia’s coastline.

Olympic gold medalist Nova Peris said she felt the quake: ‘Just felt a small earthquake in Darwin’.

Other Territorians also noted that they felt their rooms vibrate.

“DARWIN DO YOU FEEL THESE TREMORES?!?!?” one wrote.

Another said the quake “felt like it came in waves.”

It comes just months after the Northern Territory experienced a 6.2 on the Richter scale earthquake.

The earthquake in May was recorded at a depth of 65 km.

More to come.