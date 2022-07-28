Darwin Nunez slammed by fans after highlights of Liverpool signing against Salzburg goes viral 

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been mocked on social media after his frustrating performance in a 1-0 defeat to Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.

The Reds’ record £85m deal has become a hot topic of conversation among Premier League fans since his arrival from Benfica.

The Uruguayan international failed to score in his first two appearances for Jürgen Klopp against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

A compilation video of Darwin Nunez’s bad things against Red Bull Salzburg went viral on Twitter

The video shows the striker knocking off opportunities and struggling with his clutch play

However, the 23-year-old had his tongue wagging when he came off the bench to score a stunning four goals against RB Leipzig last week.

But rival fans were quick to get their hands on the striker after a compilation of Nunez’s worst first-half pieces against Salzburg went viral.

Titled “Darwin Nunez Makes Simple Things Impossible,” the video already has 1.7 million views on Twitter, while also receiving a number of comments and quoted tweets.

Rival fans have reacted on social media to the video of Nunez’s mistakes in the Salzburg match

The Reds have been shrewd players in the transfer market and a rival fan thinks it was high time a new signing at Anfield didn’t take off.

“Liverpool is on the brink of a flop, recruitment has been close to perfect for years. Nunez could become a very expensive one, compounded by the loss of Sadio Mane. They could be vulnerable this season,” they said.

A fan took to Twitter to question the Uruguayan’s tactical fit on Klopp’s side. “I’m a Liverpool fan, but frankly this man is not good, not even his body language, he is not tactical and he does not have that monster we were looking for in him,” they said.

Other fans were quick to compare the striker to Chelsea flop Romelu Lukaku, as one of the supporters claimed: ‘They bought Lukaku’s twin brother for 100 yards’. While another simply replied “Romelu Nunez” to the video.

It was another striker who received much praise after his performance in the pre-season clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

Benjamin Sesko has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, scoring the only match of the match at the Red Bull Arena – sparking excitement among Red Devils supporters.

The Premier League is notoriously difficult for foreign exports to acclimate, with plenty of high-profile arrivals struggling to find their way.

The striker scored four goals in the Reds’ pre-season clash with RB Leipzig last week

And fans fear Nunez will suffer the same fate, commenting: “There’s probably a good player in there, I mean, it must be… they paid 100 million for him. But my god, he looks panicked, he rushes everything. He has the potential to become a meme machine in the premier league… and that’s what I’m here for!’

Another supporter stated that he would be shocked if Nunez registered ’10 plus league goals’ next season.

The striker enjoyed a fruitful campaign at Benfica last season, scoring 26 goals in just 28 Primeira Liga appearances. Nunez also scored six goals in the Champions League last season, including against his new side Liverpool at Anfield in the quarter-finals.

Now that Reds fans are more than aware of the abilities the Uruguayan possesses, they hope their record deal will be a roaring success on these shores.

And Nunez will get a chance to clear any doubts about his abilities this weekend as Liverpool take on Manchester City in the Community Shield at King Power Stadium on Saturday.