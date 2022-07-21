Darwin Nunez scores FOUR as Liverpool hammer RB Leipzig in pre-season friendly

Liverpool won their last friendly of the preseason tonight in a 5-0 beating against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

New signing Darwin Nunez scored four goals in the second half to get himself off the ground in the Liverpool colors and stamp his arrival at the Reds after Mo Salah opened the scoring as Jurgen Klopp’s side continued to prepare for another grueling season.

We judge the performance of each of the Liverpool players on what was a successful night for last season’s runner-up in the Premier League.

BEGINXI:

Adrian: Barely touched the ball until the end of the first half when he had to produce a good save with his legs from Christopher Nkunku. Had a screamer from Angelino covered and didn’t put a foot wrong. 7

Trent Alexander-Arnold: He rode forward as usual when he could and found Salah almost early while continuing to show good relations with the Egyptian. Showed a good pace to come back and stop a dangerous counter-attack and won the ball by forcing the field towards the end of the half. 7.5

Ibrahima Konate: Well covered for Alexander-Arnold as his fullback progressed and got the chance to show what he could do with the ball at his feet – a test he passed. Raced against his old side – sometimes unsuccessfully – and nearly conceded a goal when Christian Nukuku got the better of him. 5

Ibrahmima Konate (center) nearly conceded a goal when fought out by Christopher Nkunku

Virgil van Dijk: Played an incredible over-the-top pass to push Salah through for what should have been Liverpool’s second goal and set the Reds defense in good order. Keeps making things look so easy. 7

Andy Robertson: An early low cross to Firmino reminded us of what he can do, and he often found himself in positive attacking positions. Defended holes, but we know this will happen with the way Liverpool play – broke off Leipzig’s most threatening attack. 7.5

Fabinho: He is solid, if not spectacular, he continues to protect the Liverpool line, but he was also eager to move forward whenever he could. Fortunately, he won a foul when it looked like Leipzig was in it. 6

Naby Keita: Tried to support the attack whenever he could, but was largely anonymous. Played a smart ball into Robertson late in the first half but seemed frustrated. 5

Thiago: His usual creative, smart self. Found plenty of space between the lines and engaged with one shot that probably left the stadium. His fitness is essential to Liverpool’s success. 7.5

Thiago showed again how important he is for this Liverpool time with a great performance

Mo Salah: He seems to be enjoying life after signing his new contract earlier this summer. Made the opening goal look easy and showed good perseverance to win the ball from Willi Orban to set things up. Should have scored a second shortly after, but made the corner difficult for himself. He kept trying to hit his favorite left foot, which teams still need to watch out for. 8

Luis Diaz: Did well, but was too slow on the ball at times. Should try to be a little less smart in possession and should sometimes take an easier option. Won a foul high on pressing so he has no problem following that side of Jürgen Klopp’s philosophy. 6.5

Roberto Firmino: Played the game in the first half, showed good ball movement, but also led the press from the front. Showed selflessness to make contact with Salah for the first goal when he could have shot himself, and nearly made it onto the scoresheet when he tried to reach a misfired shot from Robertson. A reminder that he is still there after a quiet season last year. 8.5

Roberto Firmino (left) and Mo Salah (right) rolled back the years to combine for the opener

SUBSTITUTES

Harvey Davis: Had no rescue but was alert when he needed to be. 6

James Milner: Continues to do the work he probably doesn’t want to do as he closes his career and plays right back here again to give Alexander-Arnold a rest. Only crossed late well for Nunez. 6.5

Joel Matip: Organized the defense for most of the second half, but was not put to the test at all by a disappointing Leipzig side. 6

Joe Gomez: Slid into the back line in the second period, but nothing to do defensively. Keeps trying to score but saw an effort fly high and wide. 6

Joe Gomez (center) has signed a new contract with Liverpool and was a substitute in the second half

Kostas Tsimikas: Continue where Robertson left off in the first period. Hit the byline as much as you can and search for Nunez’s head whenever he could. Elliott picked out with a fantastic delivery. 7

Jordan Henderson: Always looked positive with the ball at his feet and should have had an assist after a great cross for Carvalho. Was the first to congratulate Nunez on his first goal. 6.5

Harvey Elliott: Should have scored with a header from Tsimikas’ cross, but showed good visibility to pick Nunez for his hat-trick. 7

Harvey Elliott set up Nunez for his hat-trick in a nice build-up game from Liverpool

Curtis Jones: Looked forward to driving the ball forward at every opportunity. A real chance for the academy graduate to finally get to work if Liverpool don’t sign a new midfielder. 6.5

Fabio Carvalho: Missed a good opportunity to score a header from a Henderson cross, although heading isn’t his forte. He seemed to come from deep inside if he could. Drove forward well late before going over the goal and out of the game, but set up the fifth. 7

Stefan Bajcetic: The 17-year-old seems to have a good grasp of Klopp’s off-the-ball philosophy, winning the ball high before playing in Elliott to cross for fourth. 7

Darwin Nunez: He seemed relieved to have scored his first goal for Liverpool after almost seeing his penalty saved, but never looked back and delivered a fine hat-trick. Took his second really well to show how clinical he can be before jabbing a third and bringing in a fourth. On another day it could have been six – welcome to Liverpool. 9.5

Nunez scored his third and Liverpool’s fourth after a brake from Harvey Elliott