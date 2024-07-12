Friday, July 12, 2024
Sports

Darwin Nunez among 11 Uruguay players facing disciplinary action for violent clashes with Colombia fans – but they won’t miss final Copa America game

written by Alexander 0 comment
Darwin Nunez (center) is one of 11 Uruguayan players who could face punishment for their role in a fight with Colombian fans in their Copa America semifinal match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

By Jake Fenner and Jake Nisse

Published: | Updated:

Liverpool star striker Darwin Nunez is one of eleven players facing disciplinary action from CONMEBOL for his role in a brawl with Colombia fans after their Copa America semi-final match.

Chaotic scenes saw several Uruguayan players, including Nunez, jump into the stands as a scuffle broke out.

In addition to Núñez, the following players have been named: José María Giménez, Sebastián Cáceres, Ronald Araujo, Rodrigo Betancur, Facundo Pellistri, Mathías Olivera, Matías Vina, Brain Rodríguez, Emiliano Martínez and Santiago Mele.

But none of those players will miss Saturday’s third-place game against Canada. According to reports.

However, if any additional punishment is imposed, players will be forced to miss time during qualifying matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ronald Araujo also entered the stands after Uruguay's defeat against Colombia in Charlotte

Players have until Wednesday, July 17 to submit their defenses in writing, at which time CONMEBOL will examine any evidence available to it to determine whether or not to sanction any player.

An emotional Nunez was held back by security as he and his teammates clashed with fans just minutes after a hard-fought 1-0 semifinal loss to Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Incredible video shows the 25-year-old striker alongside team-mates including Jose Gimenez and Ronald Araujo as scenes turned ugly after the final whistle.

Gimenez saying On television after the incident, it was reported that the players’ families, who were sitting very close to the fans, were “attacked” by drunken supporters and that the latter had intervened to defend them.

“It’s a disgrace, there were no police to control them. We had to go out and defend our people, simply because they can’t control their alcohol consumption,” he said.

Nunez began throwing punches after a man in a black polo shirt and a badge around his neck began hitting a nearby Colombian fan after a drink was thrown towards the Uruguayan players.

The Liverpool striker was Seen comforting his baby son on the field after the fight.

Some supporters could also be heard shouting as the ugly scenes unfolded nearby, while Another clip The children were shown being handed over to Uruguayan staff at the camp.

