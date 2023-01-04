Darwin gallery owner Paul Arnold builds a panic room in his shop amid the city’s chaos and a crime wave

Shopkeepers in Darwin have warned that increasing violent behavior from locals has led businesses to bleed money and drive customers away en masse, with one shop owner forced to build a ‘panic room’ in his shop.

Shopkeepers at the Smith Street shopping center in central Darwin have been clamoring for help from the government and authorities amid a dramatic rise in crime. They claim that local residents fight and threaten customers in their stores.

Photographer and Darwin councillor, Paul Arnold, said the rise in crime had forced him to install a lockable panic room for him and his staff at his CBD gallery – Paul Arnold Gallery.

“If the store is vandalized, the store will be vandalized and they can watch on CCTV and call the police,” he told the ABC.

Arnold said it was the “worst Christmas” he had experienced in his 15 years in the city.

“People vote with their feet and don’t come into town,” he said.

“The costs for small businesses are getting out of hand.”

Mr Arnold said there had been many meetings between shopkeepers, government officials and police, but these had not been effective in addressing growing concerns from shop owners.

“The police have to keep our shopkeepers and business owners in the CBD, and customers, they have to protect them, and I’m sorry, they don’t,” he said.

Ashvin Gill, who also owns a business in the mall, said she had to lock the front door of her store because drunk and violent locals tried to force their way in.

“As the figurehead of this company, in addition to my job, I also have to be aware and alert to my own safety and that of my clients at all times, so it can be quite overwhelming and exhausting,” she said.

Police crime statistics from Darwin show a dramatic increase in commercial burglaries, up 52 percent, and property damage, up 24.5 percent between 2020 and 2022.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of the NT Police, Janelle Tonkin, told Daily Mail Australia that officers worked with NT Police Alcohol Policing Operations to “identify anti-social behavior trends and hotspots” in the greater Darwin and Palmerston regions.

“NT police … are present at the mall almost every day to support City Safe Operations staff,” she said.

“The NT police will continue to actively investigate reported cases and where there is evidence and bring offenders to justice.”

Acting Deputy Commissioner Tonkin urged NT business owners to file a police report with “adequate details” so that sufficient follow-up investigations can be made.

She also said police were working with agencies “to identify high-risk areas and cohorts of people likely to contribute to crime and antisocial behavior in the CBD” and “address the causes and consequences of antisocial behavior and provide outreach to connect. services to those in need or living rough lives’.

Last August, an NT Police-led survey found low morale and high turnover within the force and led union president Paul McCue to declare the police force "in complete crisis"

The Territory’s ongoing tough battle with crime comes amid a crisis within the state’s police force.

In August 2022, an NT police union investigation found low morale and high turnover within the force, after multiple police districts requested a vote of no confidence in NT Police Commissioner Mr Jamie Chalker APM.

More than 1,000 members of the NT Police Association took part in the survey – about 65 percent of union members – which found that 79.7 percent of members surveyed said they had no confidence in the commissioner.

A whopping 92.6 percent of respondents said they didn’t think there were enough police in the NT to do what was asked of them, while 79.4 percent rated current morale in the NT police force as low or very low .

The results of the investigation led union president Paul McCue to declare that the police force was “in complete crisis.”

In June, NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles announced a lawsuit of private security guards – known as the Public Order Response Unit – on the streets of Darwin and Palmerston to assist with ‘anti-social behaviour’, after a group of residents lobbied the government to crack down on disorderly conduct.

Ms Fyles also announced money for companies to increase their security and that the government would provide a larger percentage of the costs.

The cost of the private security patrols — which the government said were a short-term solution while tackling the drivers of crime — was estimated to be hundreds of thousands of dollars to taxpayers.