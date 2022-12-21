Darwin couple Svetlana and Scott Seabrook face health battle after mum has stroke during labour

<!–

A mother recovers in hospital for the first time after suffering a stroke nearly 12 hours after giving birth.

Svetlana Seabrook, 33, was in her 11th hour of labor on Nov. 23 when she suffered a stroke due to a blood clot in her brain.

Doctors safely delivered her baby boy before rushing her to the operating room to remove a palm-sized piece of her skull to swell her brain space.

Ms Seabrook spent six days on a ventilator in intensive care before being transferred to the stroke unit to begin her long rehabilitation journey.

Svetlana Seabrook (pictured left) recovers in the stroke unit at the Royal Darwin Hospital after life-saving surgery to remove a blood clot in her brain

The origin of the clot remains unknown.

“It’s a bit hit and miss in terms of communication with Svetlana at this early stage,” Seabrook said on Sunday.

“Her level of understanding on certain topics is unclear, but when I told her about the support we receive, she started crying, and we both ended up in tears.”

Ms Seabrook will be hospitalized for a minimum of three months and is showing signs of improvement after experiencing partial paralysis in the right side and reduced sensation in her extremities.

Her baby boy, whom the parents affectionately named “Bub,” is healthy and was discharged two days later.

Ms Seabrook (pictured left) and her husband Scott (pictured right) married during the pandemic and got pregnant in early 2022

“Our little boy and I spend about 12 hours a day in the hospital with Svetlana, along with Svetlana’s sister (Aunt Sasha),” Mr. Seabrook said on Dec. 14.

“We’ve been doing this for 21 days straight.”

The couple’s little baby had already chosen a name before he was born, but Mr Seabrook said he’s waiting for his wife’s agreement before announcing it.

“Svetlana approaches all her rehabilitation tasks with great determination,” he said.

“I have to remind myself that I’m the one watching, not doing. I didn’t think it was possible to love, admire or respect Svetlana like I do now.’

The couple’s baby, nicknamed ‘Bub’, was delivered safely before Ms Seabrook’s life-saving surgery

The young mother is currently recovering in the stroke unit at the Royal Darwin Hospital (pictured)

Ms Seabrook and her husband Scott were expecting the baby boy on December 11, but she gave birth three weeks early.

The couple connected online in 2019 before deciding to meet in France in February of that year before traveling around Europe for a month.

Ms Seabrook is originally from Russia and decided to move to Australia permanently before the pandemic to live with Mr Seabrook in Darwin.

They married in September 2020 before becoming pregnant in early 2022.

A GoFundMe was set up by their friend Kristen Fleming to support their rehabilitation journey.

“It will be a long journey for their little family,” she wrote.

“There will be medical costs, material costs and support for Svetlana and Bub when Scottie returns to work.

“Scottie is doing a fantastic job looking after Bub and the beautiful Svetlana, but he will have to go back to work soon and support will be needed.”

The GoFundMe has raised over $30,000 since its inception.