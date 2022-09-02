Darwin bouncer Hayden Summers found guilty of causing serious harm after knocking out US marine

<!–

A US Marine had to have part of his skull removed after being knocked out in one fell swoop by an Australian bouncer.

Hayden Robert Bruce Summers, 34, appeared before the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory on Friday and was found guilty of unlawfully causing serious harm to U.S. Marine Glen Thomason after beating him.

Summers claimed he acted in self-defense after Thomason allegedly told him, “I could kill you, I’m a trained killer.”

He said his blow was only a “six out of ten,” but the judge ruled Thomason “didn’t deserve such a blow.”

The jury examined dramatic CCTV footage of the confrontation between the two men after Thomason was ejected from the Monsoons nightclub in Darwin in the early hours of April 11 last year.

Security guard Hayden Robert Bruce Summers was found guilty of wrongfully causing serious harm after beating and ‘beating out’ US Marine Glen Thomason (photo, CCTV footage of the altercation)

The footage, which does not include recorded audio, shows Mr Thomason appearing to be yelling at the guard.

He then moves his arms over the bouncer’s face and two seconds later Mr. Summers punches Mr. Thomason in the face, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor.

While unconscious, the doorman rolled the Marine onto his side and into the emergency room.

The court heard that Mr Thomason had had part of his skull removed and had to spend a “considerable amount of time” in hospital and rehabilitation after the altercation, the court said. ABC news.

Defense attorney Peter Maley insisted Summers acted in self-defense and said the 34-year-old had no intention of hurting Thomason.

“All witnesses — most of whom were other bouncers — have provided irrefutable evidence that the US Marine was aggressive and engaged in confrontational behavior,” Maley told the court.

“They all say the Marine wouldn’t leave or calm down and that he was screaming and screaming.

Summers (pictured) pleaded not guilty to the charges, alleging he acted in self-defense after the American allegedly threatened him by saying, ‘I could kill you, I’m a trained killer, I’m a US Marine’

“They all remembered him saying words like, ‘I could kill you, I’m a trained killer, I’m a US Marine.’

Summers said he feared the Marine was about to hit him for giving him a “death look” and “threatening” hand gestures – evidence that the prosecution was being labeled a “lie” that did not match CCTV footage.

The Crown claimed Thomason’s hand gestures were not threatening and tried to explain how another guard was “abusing” him.

During a summary of the evidence on Thursday, Judge Jenny Blokland told the jury that Mr Thomason was “clearly dissatisfied with his rejection” as he had not been told why he had been removed from the establishment.

Justice Jenny Blokland said the evidence showed Thomason was “clearly displeased” after being thrown out of Darwin’s Monsoons nightclub (pictured), but reminded the jury of the Crown’s argument that the blow was not a reasonable response

Judge Blokland reminded the jury of the Crown’s argument that the blow was not a reasonable response.

Prosecutor Ian Rowbottom argued that Summers had failed to explore other options that could have covered up the situation, such as stepping back and asking colleagues for help.

Mr Rowbottom said that instead of “taking someone out” Summers could have just pushed Mr Thomason away.

Judge Blokland reminded the jury of the prosecutors’ argument that Thomason “didn’t deserve such a blow,” despite Summers describing the force of the blow as “a six out of ten.”

Summers will appear in court for sentencing at a later date.