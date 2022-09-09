DART targets asteroid target

This image of light from asteroid Didymos and its orbiting moon Dimorphos is a composite of 243 images captured on July 27, 2022 by the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO). Credit: NASA JPL DART Navigation Team



NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft recently got its first look at Didymos, the double asteroid system encompassing its target, Dimorphos. On September 26, DART will intentionally crash into Dimorphos, the asteroid moon of Didymos. While the asteroid poses no threat to Earth, this is the world’s first test of the kinetic impact technique, which uses a spacecraft to deflect an asteroid for planetary defense.

This image of light from asteroid Didymos and its orbiting moon Dimorphos is a composite of 243 images taken on July 27, 2022 by the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation (DRACO).

From this distance — about 20 million miles from DART — the Didymos system is still very faint, and navigation camera experts weren’t sure whether DRACO would be able to spot the asteroid yet. But when the 243 images DRACO captured during this observation sequence were combined, the team was able to enhance it to reveal Didymos and pinpoint its location.

“This first set of images is being used as a test to prove our imaging techniques,” said Elena Adams, the DART mission systems engineer at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland. “The quality of the image is comparable to what we could get with ground-based telescopes, but it’s important to show that DRACO is working well and can see its target to make any adjustments before we start using the images to make it work.” spacecraft. autonomously into the asteroid.”

While the team has already run a number of navigation simulations using non-DRACO images of Didymos, ultimately DART will depend on its ability to see and process images of Didymos and Dimorphos, once they can also be seen, to move the spacecraft to the asteroid, especially in the last four hours before impact. At that point, DART must navigate itself to be successful with Dimorphos without human intervention.

“By seeing Didymos’s DRACO images for the first time, we can smooth out the best settings for DRACO and fine-tune the software,” said Julie Bellerose, the DART navigation leader at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “In September, we will refine what DART is aiming for by getting a more accurate determination of the location of Didymos.”

Using observations made every five hours, the DART team will perform three orbit correction maneuvers over the next three weeks, each further narrowing the margin of error for the spacecraft’s required trajectory to impact. After the last maneuver on September 25, about 24 hours before the collision, the navigation team will know the position of the target Dimorphos within 2 kilometers. From there, DART will be on its own to autonomously guide itself into its collision with the asteroid moon.

DRACO then observed Didymos during scheduled observations on August 12, August 13, and August 22.

With its single ‘eye’, NASA’s DART returns the first images from space