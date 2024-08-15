Darryl Brohman vs Les Boyd: Football legend delivers brutal five-word response to arch-nemesis after 41-year feud reignited following controversial Hall of Fame decision

Les Boyd has hit back at arch-rival Darryl Brohman after breathing new life into their 41-year feud on Wednesday.

Brohman took to social media platform X to express his fury after NSW Blues legend and Origin rival Boyd was one of 11 inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame.

Boyd left Brohman with a broken jaw during an Origin game in 1983 after raising his elbow in a head-on tackle on the Queensland star.

Brohman was sidelined for nine months as a result of the hit, while Boyd received a 12-month suspension for the violent conduct.

Radio and television personality Brohman has since argued that the ugly incident cost him his place in the Australian team, while he also took legal action against Boyd, which was settled out of court.

Boyd also received a 15-month ban for gouging the eyes of Canterbury star Billy Johnstone in 1984.

Brohman cited his own case and the Johnstone incident to criticise the decision to reward Boyd with a place in the NRL Hall of Fame.

“Les Boyd… 9 months ban for breaking my jaw in 1983. 12 months for gouging Billy Johnston’s eye out… …will be inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame. Please!” he tweeted.

Brohman’s tweet sparked a number of responses that echoed the 2GB pundit’s sentiments, with some calling Boyd’s signing a “disgrace.”

But the former Kangaroos striker hit back at Brohman and his critics, insisting he “doesn’t give a shit” about what others think.

“I should be grateful that I did it, otherwise no one would remember,” he told News Corp.

“I really don’t care. He should worry about it. He’s the one who can’t forget it. I’m over it. It’s a thing of the past.”

The pair crossed paths at the 2018 races and Boyd shared his memories of the encounter.

“He came up to me and said he felt uncomfortable and would come over and say hello,” Boyd said.

“I told him ‘don’t feel uncomfortable, enjoy racing, I don’t give a shit’ and walked away. That was the only time I spoke to him.”

The NRL, explaining its decision to include Boyd, said: “Boyd was one of the toughest men in the game during one of its toughest times in the 1970s and 1980s, representing Australia in 17 Test matches.”

However, his career was marred by a number of controversies, including the Brohman incident which left the Queensland star unable to play for the remainder of the 1983 season.

“In the end, he doesn’t like me and I don’t like him,” Brohman said in 2013. “I’m glad he’s not a part of my life and he would feel the same way.”