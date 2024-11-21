Darren Till LEAKS John Fury’s phone number causing carnage on social media just days after press conference clash to promote bout against his son, Tommy

Former UFC star Darren Till appears to have leaked John Fury’s phone number on social media after the pair clashed at a press conference earlier this week promoting a fight against his Tommy.

It has been confirmed that Fury will make his long-awaited return to boxing in the New Year when he faces Till at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester on January 18.

Their first confrontation came at a press conference on Tuesday, which descended into chaos.

Till had exchanged insults with Fury, before the latter’s father, John, was seen throwing water in the direction of the former UFC fighter.

However, it had limited effect as Tommy was left soaked by his father, but it still angered Till, who was seen attempting to attack the 59-year-old.

The Liverpool player was held back by security guards, and John showed no signs of backing down as he looked to confront his son’s opponent after removing his jacket.

Till appears to have continued his feud on social media after posting John Fury’s phone number.

The 31-year-old posted a mobile phone number for his followers on X, formerly Twitter, and added the message “Thank you John Fury.”

Till eventually deleted his post, which had been viewed more than 10,000 times, but fans were quick to respond and question the validity of the number.

“Is that John Fury’s phone number?” one fan responded, adding a laughing emoji, prompting another to respond, “Call him and see.”

Till’s social media post came a day after he vowed to “terrorize him (John Fury) and his entire family” in the lead-up to his fight with Tommy on January 18.

“I’ve never seen the Furys fuck each other like that, the Furys were intimidated,” Till reflected on the chaos of the press conference at the The Ariel Helwani show.

You can’t call someone crazy who just left the press conference, no one stopped (John Fury). I had 10 security elements holding me back. What did he do? Nothing.

‘I’m going to terrorize him and his entire family for the next nine fucking weeks. Nobody is going to do anything about it.

“I wanted the confrontation. Nobody was stopping John Fury. He could have done something right then and there. So at the end of the day, man, they were terrified.

The heated confrontation after the press conference came after Till and Fury repeatedly insulted each other.

Fury had taunted Till by saying: “Listen, Darren, you’ve got to step into the line of fire, mate.”

Till responded: ‘Well, at the end of the day, if I can’t beat you, I’ll just kick you in the face, how about that?’

“Well, that’s not going to happen, is it, Darren?” Fury replied. “Because now we are not in the cage, we are in the boxing ring and you will find that boxing is very different from MMA.”

This did not deter Till, who continued to threaten his opponent while saying: ‘Well, obviously it is, how are you going to stop me?’

‘If I’m losing the fight, I’ll kick you straight in the face. You won’t know what hit you.

Fury then said, “Well, if you kick me directly in the face, then it’ll be a proper fight, right?”

Fury’s fight with Till will see him return to the ring for the first time since his victory over KSI.

“But then I will win because I am a proper fighter,” Till added. ‘I don’t walk into a room like this and say “shit.”

‘None of the people here are a threat to me. Security, you, your dad are not a threat to me.

“I’m an MMA fighter, so if I’m going to kick you or elbow you in the face, I’m going to do it, and no one can do anything about it, how about that?”

Until then he further mocked Fury when he said: ‘Tommy, you have the IQ of a loaf of bread.’

‘What are you talking about? You’re an empty head,” before John launched his attack through his glass of water.

That came after John also exchanged insults with Till, with John labeling him “pig eyes”, before Till called him “little John”, as the pair became involved in a war of words.

John had said: “Leave my son Tyson’s name out of your mouth,” before calling him “pig eyes” on eight separate occasions.

He then called Till a “disgrace to Liverpool” and “having the face of an idiot.”

Till responded by stating, “Tyson came to train me and I treated him like a baby.” No one’s seen you since Usyk made Tyson’s bladder. Where have you been little John?

‘Go back to where you fucking came from, buddy. Little John, shut up.