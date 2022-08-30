Darren McMullen sings Love Boat theme in cheesy trailer reality reboot

<!–

Channel 10 has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated new reality series The Real Love Boat.

In the hilariously cheesy trailer, you’ll see host Darren McMullen perform the classic Love Boat theme song from the original 1970s sitcom.

“This is one of those experiences where you really have to pinch yourself and can’t believe your luck,” McMullen said in a statement.

“I feel incredibly blessed and I look forward to seeing the romance blossom for our singles.”

Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier also appears in the trailer.

The show is based on the classic sitcom The Love Boat, which aired from 1977 to 1986.

Hannah is the Cruise Director of the boat, while Studio 10 reporter Daniel Doody is Head of Entertainment.

“After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean, I am so excited to join The Real Love Boat and help all our wonderful passengers find love!” Hannah said recently.

“I’m going to keep a close eye on them and help them every step of the way on their journey to find their perfect match,” she continued.

“I’m currently filming in the Mediterranean and can’t wait to share with you the journey of our beautiful passengers who find love – not to mention my favorite backdrop in the world – the Med.”

Hannah starred as Chief Stewardess on Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean for the first five seasons of the show, before departing in 2020.

She welcomed her first child, a daughter named Ava Grace, with husband Josh Roberts in October 2020.

The Real Love Boat is expected to air on Channel 10 and 10Play later this year