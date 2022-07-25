Darren Le, 10, one of three killed in Hinchinbrook house fire in Sydney as mother Vickie Le survives

The mother of a 10-year-old boy who died with two others in a tragic house fire posted a chilling Facebook post about karma just hours before the fire broke out.

Little Darren Le died at Westmead Children’s Hospital after being plucked from flames by firefighters at the Hinchinbrook home in Sydney’s south west on Sunday.

The fire also claimed the lives of two women in their 40s and 60s, but Darren’s mother, nail salon owner Vickie Le, was one of three rescued alive.

Firefighters rescued Darren Le (10) from the burning house in Hinchinbrook in southwestern Sydney before he was rushed to Westmead Children’s Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage around 5:40 a.m. Sunday before spreading to the stairs of the house, blocking the family’s escape.

A man in their sixties is still in critical condition and fighting for his life, while Mrs. Le and a woman in their sixties are said to be in stable condition.

The day before the tragedy, Ms Le had shared a haunting Buddhist Facebook post in Vietnamese about a young child praying.

The translated caption read: ‘Your mind is good, but your suffering is because you have to pay for the karma you have sown in the past.

“Instead of blaming me, I should make amends and create blessings every day, the karma is paid off and the sky is clear.”

The post added: ‘Wish the honest people in this life are always at peace…’

Friends have since added sobbing emojis in response to the post.

A neighbor bravely broke into the house and fought the flames with a garden hose before firefighters tried to reach the family trapped in the bedrooms.

One firefighter was injured when he fell through an upstairs window and another was electrocuted during the rescue call, but both have since been released from hospital.

Fire and Rescue NSW said the three-bedroom house had no working smoke alarms and firefighters were “devastated” by the tragedy.

Firefighters have responded to more than 500 house fires in NSW since June 1, with 13 people killed in fires this winter. Only four died in the winter fires in NSW in 2021.

“Our people will be affected,” Fire Chief Megan Stiffler said. “A fatal accident involving three people is devastating and makes us uncomfortable.

“We cannot stress enough that to keep your family safe at home at night, having a working smoke alarm is critical,” she told 2GB’s Ben Fordham on Monday.

“House fires strike so quickly. With a working smoke detector people can leave that house as quickly as possible.’

Chief Inspector Adam Dewberry added: “Smoke detectors save lives.

‘Nearly 50 percent of homes hit by fire this winter have not had a working smoke detector.’