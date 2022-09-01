Darren Hayes reveals the TRUTH about Savage Garden’s bitter split

Darren Hayes has lifted the lid on Savage Garden’s bitter breakup as he prepares to release his first album in over a decade.

Savage Garden, consisting of Darren and guitarist Daniel Jones, was formed in 1993 and produced a slew of No. 1 hits such as To the Moon and Back and Truly Madly Deeply.

Unfortunately, a rift between the band members caused them to split up in 2001 at the height of their fame.

Darren Hayes, 50, has revealed the truth about Savage Garden’s bitter breakup as he prepares for a career comeback. (Pictured: Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes and guitarist Daniel Jones, Los Angeles, 2000)

Darren continued a solo career while Daniel married former Hi-5 star Kathleen De Leon.

On Thursday’s Kyle And Jackie O Show, Darren, 50, clarified that the real reason Savage Garden broke up was because Daniel decided to leave.

The singer explained this when he picked up host Kyle Sandilands for casually saying that he was the one who left Savage Garden.

“Well, wait a minute, let me clarify – Daniel left Savage Garden,” he interrupted, adding, “I loved it, I would have been in that band forever.”

When asked if he and Daniel were friends in the band, Darren replied bluntly, “Uh, no. I really supported him [but] he absolutely hated the experience of being famous.’

“He decided before the release of that second album that he didn’t want that life – which is entirely his right,” he added.

Later in the interview, the crooner shared how he felt shortchanged by his former bandmate, whose decision forced Daniel to continue as a solo artist.

“His departure was a huge carpet being pulled from under me, and for contractual reasons we couldn’t really talk about it,” he said.

The star also said Daniel was partly responsible for making it look like Darren was responsible for ending the band.

He pointed to a press conference Daniel held in 2001, in which he announced he was saddened by the news that Savage Garden was about to end, while claiming that Darren never consulted him before going public.

“He held that press conference where he said, ‘Oh, this is the first I’m hearing of it,’ which was such a stupid thing to say, because people thought I’d left the band,” he raged.

While Darren insisted he “forgave” Daniel, he just couldn’t help but wave goodbye to his former boyfriend when asked if they were still speaking.

‘Oh no no. If someone does that to you and doesn’t apologize… I mean, Kyle still believes the lie; that’s a pretty big betrayal,’ he sobbed.

“It has affected my career and my life. [Going solo] was not planned.’

Darren is now preparing for the release of his highly anticipated fifth solo album entitled Homosexual.

The hitmaker came out in 2006 when he married his partner Richard Cullen in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, Darren explained: “I named my album ‘Gay’ for several reasons. The most obvious is that I am a gay man who grew up in a time when that word was used to shame and defame people like me, so I wanted to reclaim it.”

Homosexual the album will be released on October 7. Darren will tour Australia and the UK from January 2023.