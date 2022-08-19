Darren Hayes announces new album Homosexual

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes surprised fans on Thursday by announcing his upcoming album Homosexual.

The openly gay singer, 50, posted the cover of his fifth solo album on Instagram, which shows the flamboyant star wearing a floral shirt and dazzling pink pants.

Darren has previously said that he is finally at peace with his sexuality and happy that he no longer has to hide in the closet.

Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes surprised fans on Thursday by announcing his upcoming album Homosexual. Pictured above

In an interview with the guardthe hitmaker said the title of his new album has special meaning for him.

“I get that it’s not the most original idea in the world to reclaim a pejorative. But it’s so important to me because I was so ashamed of it,” he said.

Darren added that he spent the late 90s in the closet while his band Savage Garden climbed the international charts and that he only came to terms with his sexuality after the group split in 2001.

Darren has said before that he is finally at peace with his sexuality and happy that he no longer has to hide in the closet

‘I didn’t want to be gay. I just didn’t. So I’m going to take this word, and I’m going to make it the best compliment ever,” he said.

It comes after Hayes spoke about the struggles he faced at the height of his career.

The musician told News Corp that he was “deeply saddened” at being unable to express his true self.

“I get that it’s not the most original idea in the world to reclaim a pejorative. But it’s so important to me because I was so ashamed of it,” he told The Guardian

“I had a tremendous sense of sadness about my relationship with my sexuality, and sadness about my career at the height of my Savage Garden fame,” Hayes said.

Darren came out in 2006 when he married his partner Richard Cullen in the UK.

He recently released his first song in ten years entitled Let’s Try Being In Love, which he performed at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade in March 2022.

Homosexual will be released on October 7 and Darren will be performing across Australia next year.