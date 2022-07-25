Darren Clarke becomes the fourth player to win the Open and Senior Open
Darren Clarke becomes the fourth player to win the Open and Senior Open with a 10 under par win at Gleneagles… along with Gary Player, Tom Watson and Bob Charles as double champions
- Darren Clarke birdied the last to stop Padraig Harrington from winning senior major
- Clarke won the Open in 2011 and has now claimed the rarely seen double
- He joins Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson for achieving the feat
Darren Clarke became only the fourth player to win the Open and Senior Open doubles yesterday with a one-shot win over Gleneagles.
The 53-year-old from Northern Ireland birdied last to hold off the challenge from US Senior Open champion Padraig Harrington to claim his first senior major title at 10-under par.
Clarke, who won the Open at Royal St George’s in 2011, joins Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson as double Open winners.
England’s Charley Hull came up two shots short in her bid for a first major when Canadian Brooke Henderson won the Evian Championship in France.
Darren Clarke became only the fourth player to ever win the Open and Senior Open