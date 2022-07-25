Darren Bent urges Thomas Tuchel to give Chelsea striker Armando Broja an opportunity

Darren Bent has urged Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to give Armando Broja a chance after the striker’s impressive loan spell at Southampton.

The Albanian international scored six goals in 32 Premier League appearances for the Saints last season, which saw him compete for a spot in the Blues squad this year.

Still, there has been widespread speculation that a departure from Stamford Bridge this summer is at stake for the 20-year-old.

Armando Broja (center) has been linked with a move from Stamford Bridge this summer

Darren Bent has called up Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to give the striker a chance

However, former Tottenham striker Bent believes that Broja deserves a point at Chelsea. Speak with talkSPORThe said, ‘Why didn’t they bring Broja back?

“He is a perfect center forward. Looks like they’re going to let him go. Give him a chance.

“If they create chances for him, he will score goals. He showed that at Southampton.’

Broja scored six goals in 32 Premier League appearances for Southampton last season

Chelsea desperately needs some firepower after Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan earlier in the window.

Midfielder Mason Mount was the Blues’ top goalscorer in the Premier League last season with 11 goals, while Tuchel’s first-choice No. 9 Kai Havertz scored just eight.

Raheem Sterling’s £50million signing from Manchester City is an attempt to tackle the problem, but Chelsea still need an outstanding goalscorer to challenge City and Liverpool.

There were questions about the firepower on Tuchel’s part heading into the new campaign

Broja was part of the Blues’ training camp in the US this month, but flew home early from the trip to secure a transfer to West Ham.

Still, the deal remains up in the air, as Chelsea would like a loan, while Broja is said to be in favor of a permanent move to the Hammers.

There is also the stumbling block of the imminent £30.5million arrival of Gianluca Scamacca at the London Stadium, with it being uncertain whether David Moyes’ side will still be in the game for Broja.