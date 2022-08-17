Darius Campbell Danesh’s former flames from actress wife to relationship with model Daisy Lowe

Former Pop Idol Contestant and Theater Star Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead in his American apartment room on August 11 at the age of 41.

The singer, who rose to fame on Popstars in 2001, went on to enjoy a successful music career with his lead single Colourblind which peaked at number one in the UK Singles Chart, before starring in the West End.

After becoming famous with his colorblind co-star Jacqui Ainsley, he then moved to America where he married Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge.

After filing for divorce from Natasha in 2013, he enjoyed a brief affair with Daisy Lowe.

Here MailOnline looks back at Darius’ past loves.

Jacqui Ainsley

Darius’ first public relationship was with model Jacqui Ainsley, after the pair met on the set of his 2002 music video for Colourblind.

Jacqui played his love interest in the clip where the singer is thrown from a car in the Spanish countryside before encountering the stranded model.

She also appeared in the end credits of the Bond film Die Another Day

Darius stated that the couple “met too young” and told the Daily Record after their breakup: “We loved each other when we broke up and that made it so painful because there was no third party involved.

“It was a very complex breakup and I still love her. But so much is happening in my life.’

Jacqui married Madonna’s ex-husband Guy Ritchie in 2015, after they met in 2010, two years after his divorce from the American singer.

Co-stars: Darius’ first public relationship was with model Jacqui Ainsley, after the pair met on the set of his 2002 music video for Colourblind (pictured in 2004)

Natasha Henstridge

Darius moved to the US and found love at a young age with Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, whose films include the sci-fi hit Species.

The couple, who began dating in 2004, married in 2011 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, but later filed for divorce in 2013.

After a brief reconciliation in 2016, their divorce became final in 2018. He previously told the Scottish Herald: ‘That relationship was certainly not without its ups and downs. Over the course of 12 years, we broke up many times and had a six-month period apart.

‘Often it was half a long distance relationship. That in itself was a great experience, but also a painful one. When you love someone, you want to be with them.’

The couple never had children, although Darius did enjoy his role as stepfather to Natasha’s two sons Tristan River, 23, and Asher Sky, 21, who she shares with ex-husband Damian Chapa.

Darius moved to the US and found love with Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, they married in 2011 before finalizing their divorce in 2018 (photo in 2013)

Daisy Lowe

Darius was spotted dating Daisy Lowe in May 2016, with the pair having met through her father Gavin Rossdale.

He told The Sun at the time on Sunday, “There was a shift a few months ago where we thought we were going from friends to dating.”

The photos were taken a few days before a source close to Daisy told MailOnline that she had been separated from Thomas Cohen, widower of Peaches Geldof.

“Daisy and Thomas broke up about a month ago. It’s all very friendly, they had a lot of fun and a great time together. It had just gotten a little out of hand and had run its course,” the source told MailOnline exclusively.

Darius later admitted the pair were better off as friends and a spokesperson told MailOnline: “They were friends and after a few dates decided they were better off just staying friends.”

He saw his ex-wife kiss Natasha a few weeks later in August 2016.

Friends for lovers: Darius was spotted dating Daisy Lowe in May 2016, with the pair having met through her father, father Gavin Rossdale