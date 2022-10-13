Darius Campbell Danesh’s ex-wife Natasha Henstridge shared a touching photo with the singer on Thursday after his death in August.

The 48-year-old actress beamed with the sweet photo they took in 2004 during their first trip to London.

The Pop Idol star’s death was announced by his family five days after he was discovered in his bed in Rochester, Minnesota, at age 41, on August 11.

Natasha looked stylish in a black jacket in the picture as she snuggled up to Darius, who was wearing a brown jacket and holding some papers in his hand.

The photo appears to have been taken on London Bridge during their journey, as Tower Bridge can be seen further up the river.

Natasha wrote in the caption, “The very first trip to London together. I miss you every day D. 2004.’

Darius compared his divorce from Natasha in 2013 to ‘a death’ in an emotional closing interview before he passed away in August at the age of 41.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor had stepped out of the spotlight in recent years, but in what would be his last interview in 2017, he spoke emphatically about the effect his divorce had had.

Speak with the Herald During his 2017 touring production of Funny Girl, Darius explained how he went through an intense grieving process after being separated from his wife Natasha.

“I felt a great loss from the divorce and I went through a period of mourning,” he said, adding that the loss of contact with Natasha’s two sons also affected him greatly.

“See, you don’t break up with one person, you break up with three. Somehow it felt like death.’

“I have learned to be present with the sense of loss. I talk about it with my family and that way I don’t have to see a psychiatrist or use alcohol or drugs. It’s about honesty.’

Darius and Candidan actress Natasha married in 2011. She filed for divorce in 2013, but it was not finalized until 2018. Darius later explained how they “broke up many times over the course of their 12 years together.”

“The end of a relationship is a loss of yourself,” he told The Herald a year before the divorce was finalized.

‘Our relationships are the opportunity for us to experience the best and the worst of ourselves. The other is a mirror for us to see ourselves.’

“You know, there are cultures in the world that suggest that a breakup should be seen as a period of mourning and I agree.

“If you don’t, you compartmentalize and suffer. I think if you want to cry, you should cry very well.

Natasha said she has “no words” when she wrote a tribute to her ex after news of his death came out.

In addition to images from their time together, Natasha wrote: ‘I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more pain – only more love – Mother Teresa.

‘There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam.’

The first stunning photo featured Natasha and Darius posing against a setting sun before shooting a series of selfies from the past few years.

Another photo showed the duo with her two sons Tristan River, 23, and Asher Sky, 21, of whom Darius was stepfather.

The couple, who began dating in 2004, married in 2011 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, but later filed for divorce in 2013.

After a brief reconciliation in 2016, their divorce was finalized in 2018. He previously told the Scottish Herald: ‘That relationship was certainly not without its ups and downs. Over the course of 12 years, we broke up many times and separated for a period of six months.’

‘Often it was half a long distance relationship. That in itself was a great experience, but also a painful one. When you love someone, you want to be with them.’

The couple never had children, although Darius enjoyed his role as the stepfather to Tristan River and Asher Sky to her son, who she shares with ex-husband Damian Chapa.

The family asked for privacy after releasing a statement via an official message about Darius’ shocking death.

They said the Pop Idol star, who died on the twentieth birthday of his number one single colorblind person, died of “chloroethane inhalation,” confirmed by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The death was considered an accident by the medical examiner.

A statement released earlier by Darius’ family said local police had found “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances.”

The results of a medical investigation have confirmed that Darius’ death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and tragically leads to respiratory arrest.

They said: ‘We would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness, and ask that the privacy of the family be maintained during this difficult time’.

Following the new Instagram post, Darius’ ex-wife Species actress Natasha Henstridge wrote: “My heart is with him forever….I love you all dearly.”

Darius’ ex-girlfriend Claire Caudwell, who was previously married to billionaire Phones 4u founder John Caudwell, also wrote: “My heart hasn’t stopped hurting since we met our great love, D. We send love to you and Avril and Boote.’