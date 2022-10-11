Darius Campbell Danesh’s ex-wife Natasha Henstridge shared a series of poignant Instagram stories on Tuesday following the singer’s death in August.

The 48-year-old actress wrote about “getting the sparkle back” and “focusing on the now” while trekking through the California desert with her boyfriend Chris Browning.

The Pop Idol star’s death was announced by his family five days after he was discovered in his bed in Rochester, Minnesota, at age 41, on August 11.

Emotional: Darius Campbell Danesh’s ex-wife Natasha Henstridge shared a series of poignant Instagram stories on Tuesday following the singer’s death in August

She named her location as Joshua Tree National Park and looked stunning twirling around in a pink maxi skirt and a sleeveless denim jacket.

Wrapped in a multicolored knitted scarf, the Canadian star accessory with a sand-colored hat and leather boots.

“Thanks to this wise guide for his patience, love and understanding,” she captioned a selfie with Chris, while writing with another: “Finding the beauty in the moments.”

Tragic: The Pop Idol star’s death was announced by his family five days after he was discovered in his bed in Rochester, Minnesota, on Aug. 11 (pictured with Natasha)

Natasha posted a photo of a wooden door erected in the center of the open space and wrote, “Are you just on the other side?”

She also re-shared a screenshot of a cryptic post, which read: ‘You can only chew your food so long before it’s time to swallow and move on.

“The same goes for your thinking: don’t dwell on thoughts that are driving you fucking crazy – think it, feel it and move on before it gets too much.”

The 48-year-old actress wrote about “getting the sparkle back” and “focusing on the now” while trekking through the California desert with her boyfriend Chris Browning.

Couple: ‘Thanks to this wise guide for his patience, love and understanding’, she wrote a selfie with Chris

Darius compared his 2013 divorce to “a death” in an emotional closing interview before dying last week at the age of 41.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor had stepped out of the spotlight in recent years, but in what would be his last interview in 2017, he spoke emphatically about the effect his divorce had had.

Speak with the Herald During his 2017 touring production of Funny Girl, Darius explained how he went through an intense grieving process after being separated from his wife Natasha.

Cryptic: Natasha posted a photo of a wooden door erected in the center of the open space and wrote, “Are you just on the other side?”

“I felt a great loss from the divorce and I went through a period of mourning,” he said, adding that the loss of contact with Natasha’s two sons also affected him greatly.

“See, you don’t break up with one person, you break up with three. Somehow it felt like death.’

“I have learned to be present with the sense of loss. I talk about it with my family and that way I don’t have to see a psychiatrist or use alcohol or drugs. It’s about honesty.’

Darius and Candidan actress Natasha married in 2011. She filed for divorce in 2013, but it was not finalized until 2018. Darius later explained how they “broke up many times over the course of their 12 years together.”

Candid: She also re-shared a screenshot of a cryptic post, which read: ‘You can only chew your food so long before it’s time to swallow and move on’

“The end of a relationship is a loss of yourself,” he told The Herald a year before the divorce was finalized.

‘Our relationships are the opportunity for us to experience the best and the worst of ourselves. The other is a mirror for us to see ourselves.’

“You know, there are cultures in the world that suggest that a breakup should be seen as a period of mourning and I agree.

Heartbreaking: Speaking to The Herald in 2017, Darius explained how he went through an intense grieving process after being separated from his wife Natasha

“If you don’t, you compartmentalize and suffer. I think if you want to cry, you should cry very well.

Natasha said she has “no words” when she wrote a tribute to her ex after news of his death came out.

In addition to images from their time together, Natasha wrote: ‘I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more pain – only more love – Mother Teresa.

‘There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam.’

The first stunning photo featured Natasha and Darius posing against a setting sun before shooting a series of selfies from the past few years.

Another photo showed the duo with her two sons Tristan River, 23, and Asher Sky, 21, of whom Darius was stepfather.

The couple, who began dating in 2004, married in 2011 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, but later filed for divorce in 2013.

Tragically, “I felt a great loss in the divorce and I went through a period of mourning,” he said, adding that the loss of contact with Natasha’s two sons also affected him greatly.

After a brief reconciliation in 2016, their divorce was finalized in 2018. He previously told the Scottish Herald: ‘That relationship was certainly not without its ups and downs. Over the course of 12 years, we broke up many times and separated for a period of six months.’

‘Often it was half a long distance relationship. That in itself was a great experience, but also a painful one. When you love someone, you want to be with them.’

The couple never had children, although Darius enjoyed his role as the stepfather to Tristan River and Asher Sky to her son, who she shares with ex-husband Damian Chapa.

The family asked for privacy after releasing a statement last month via an official message about Darius’ shocking death.

For example: Darius and Canadian actress Natasha got married in 2011. She filed for divorce in 2013, but it wasn’t finalized until 2018

They said the Pop Idol star, who died on the twentieth birthday of his number one single colorblind person, died of “chloroethane inhalation,” confirmed by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The death was considered an accident by the medical examiner.

A statement released earlier by Darius’ family said local police had found “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances.”

The results of a medical investigation have confirmed that Darius’ death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and tragically leads to respiratory arrest.

No words: Natasha said she was ‘out of words’ when she wrote a tribute to her ex on Tuesday after news of his death emerged

Hurt: ‘The end of a relationship is a loss of yourself,’ he told The Herald a year before the divorce was finalized

They said: ‘We would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness, and ask that the privacy of the family be maintained during this difficult time’.

Following the new Instagram post, Darius’ ex-wife Species actress Natasha Henstridge wrote: “My heart is with him forever….I love you all dearly.”

Darius’ ex-girlfriend Claire Caudwell, who was previously married to billionaire Phones 4u founder John Caudwell, also wrote: “My heart hasn’t stopped hurting since we met our great love, D. We send love to you and Avril and boothe.

Orlando Bloom also posted a love heart and ‘stay strong’ emoji next to a rainbow, Love Island’s Amy Hart also said, “What a guy, sending so much love.”