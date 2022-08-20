Darius Campbell Danesh ‘went off grid shortly before his death’ as pals claim they were ‘worried’

Darius Campbell Danesh “went off the job shortly before his death,” friends of the star claimed Saturday.

The singer was found unconscious on August 11 in a room in the Berkman apartment complex across from the Mayo Clinic’s specialty treatment center in Rochester, where he had checked in under the name Morgan Brown.

According to The sunfriends of Darius were reportedly “concerned” when they struggled to contact him in the months before his death.

'Concerned': Darius Campbell Danesh 'disappeared shortly before his death', star's friends have claimed on Saturday

A source told the publication: ‘Someone has contacted me to say, ‘Can you try to contact Darius? He is off-grid and I’m concerned.’

The friend explained how the behavior was “unusual” for the singer, who took nearly two weeks to respond to the text message.

When he came back, the answer was: ‘Thank you for the contact, I love you and apologies for the late response’. It was very strange,” explains the source.

Tragic: pictured on Pop Idol in 2002

They continued, “It was like talking to a stranger. I spoke to him afterwards, but he may have seemed a little lost.’

The friend went on to say that Darius explained that he was taking some time off to focus on himself.

Rochester local police said there were ‘no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances’ and are awaiting toxicology results that could take up to two months

Darius, from Glasgow, lived in the Berkman Apartments, where he died under the name of his close friend Gerard Butler’s girlfriend, Morgan Brown.

Hotel: Darius, from Glasgow, lived in the Berkman Apartments

Sad: The West End star was found unresponsive on August 11

He had become good friends with Gerard, a fellow Scotsman, in recent months, and he was one of the last people to be photographed with him before his death.

Mayo Clinic is described as Rochester’s “premiere address for elegant furnished suites for short- and long-term residential living.”

The majority of those who live, work or are being treated in the condominium at the Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Campus — it’s unclear if he was treated at the medical facility.

Friends: Darius and Gerard pictured

Alias: Gerard and Morgan pictured in 2019

Opened in 1889, the medical facility has 70 operating rooms, ten intensive care units and 1,265 beds and specializes in heart treatment, transplants, psychiatry, neurosurgery and rehabilitation.

A police spokesperson said: “The investigation into the cause of death is still ongoing. There is no known threat to the public.’

A heartbreaking call from the police revealed the moment when the star stopped responding in the apartment building.

Rochester Police said it was responding to a “call from a deceased person” at 11:53 a.m. Aug. 11 at The Berkman, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Investigation Agency identified the person as Darius.

Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh, pictured in May 2018 at The Ivy Chelsea Garden Annual Summer Party in London

According to reports, a dispatch call was placed when a ‘medical’ team was asked for a ‘possibly deceased’ person.

Minutes later, another call was reportedly made by an operator who said, “They don’t have to respond. We are waiting for RPD [Rochester Police Department] to arrive on site. We’ll secure the house.’

Darius is said to be just weeks away from a reunion tour with his former Pop Idol co-stars, with sources close to him claiming he’d been “enthusiastic” for the homecoming and UK comeback trip.

Stars of the show from around the world, including Queen singer and American Idol winner Adam Lambert, would be invited back for Thames TV taping at the Criterion Theater in London’s West End. The sun.