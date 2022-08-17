Darius Campbell Danesh dated Jacqui Ainsley before she married Madonna’s ex Guy Ritchie

Former Pop Idol Contestant and Theater Star Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead in his American apartment room on August 11 at the age of 41.

The singer rose to fame on the reality show in 2002, with that life-changing year also saw him begin his first public romance, with model Jacqui Ainsley.

A heartbroken Darius later described their breakup as “painful” and admitted she was “the right girl” for him when they broke up after two years together.

Love life: Darius’ first public relationship was with model Jacqui Ainsley, after the couple met on the set of his 2002 music video for Colourblind (pictured in 2004)

Darius and rising star of the modeling world Jacqui met on the set of his music video for his number one single Colourblind in 2002.

Jacqui played his love interest in the clip where the singer is thrown from a car in the Spanish countryside before encountering the stranded model.

Nine months after they met, Darius saw Jacqui at an airport about to leave for a modeling gig and decided to make a romantic gesture.

Unable to get to her through the crowd, he instead managed to slip a CD copy of Colourblind into a Gucci handbag he’d bought her with the help of a security guard.

After two years together, the two eventually broke up due to conflicting work schedules, as Jacqui’s modeling career took off.

In an interview a year after their breakup, Darius explained that the couple “met too young” and told the Daily Record: “We loved each other when we broke up and that made it so painful because there was no third party involved. .

“It was a very complex breakup and I still love her. But so much is happening in my life.’

Jacqui married Madonna’s ex-husband Guy Ritchie in 2015.

The couple is raising three children together: Rafael, ten, Rivka, nine, and Levi, seven.

Guy was previously married to Madonna for eight years from 2000 to 2008; the exes share children David, 16, and Rocco, 22.

Husband: Jacqui married Madonna’s ex-husband Guy Ritchie in 2015 and shares three children

Darius moved to the US after divorcing Jacqui and found love with Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, whose films include sci-fi hit Species.

The couple, who began dating in 2004, married in 2011 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, but later filed for divorce in 2013.

After a brief reconciliation in 2016, their divorce became final in 2018. He previously told the Scottish Herald: ‘That relationship was certainly not without its ups and downs. Over the course of 12 years, we broke up many times and had a six-month period apart.

‘Often it was half a long distance relationship. That in itself was a great experience, but also a painful one. When you love someone, you want to be with them.’

The couple never had children, although Darius did enjoy his role as stepfather to Natasha’s two sons Tristan River, 23, and Asher Sky, 21, who she shares with ex-husband Damian Chapa.

Darius moved to the US after Jacqui’s split and found love with Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, whose films include sci-fi hit Species (pictured in 2013)

During his on/off relationship with his wife, Darius was spotted dating Daisy Lowe in May 2016, where the pair had met through her father Gavin Rossdale.

He told The Sun at the time on Sunday, “There was a shift a few months ago where we thought we were going from friends to dating.”

The photos were taken a few days before a source close to Daisy told MailOnline that she had been separated from Thomas Cohen, widower of Peaches Geldof.

“Daisy and Thomas broke up about a month ago. It’s all very friendly, they had a lot of fun and a great time together. It had just gotten a little out of hand and had run its course,” the source told MailOnline exclusively.

Darius later admitted the pair were better off as friends and a spokesperson told MailOnline: “They were friends and after a few dates decided they were better off just staying friends.”

He saw his ex-wife kiss Natasha a few weeks later in August 2016.

Friends for lovers: Darius was spotted dating Daisy Lowe in May 2016, with the pair having met through her father, father Gavin Rossdale