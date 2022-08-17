Darius Campbell Danesh called divorce from ex Natasha Henstridge ‘like a death’

Darius Cambell Danesh compared his 2013 divorce to ‘a death’ in an emotional closing interview before he passed away last week at the age of 41.

The Pop Idol star’s death was announced by his family on Tuesday, five days after he was discovered in his bed in Rochester, Minnesota, on Aug. 11.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor had stepped out of the spotlight in recent years, but in what would be his last interview in 2017, he spoke emphatically about the effect his divorce had had.

Speak with the Herald During his 2017 touring production of Funny Girl, Darius explained how he went through an intense grieving process after being separated from his wife Natasha.

“I felt a great loss from the divorce and I went through a period of mourning,” he said, adding that the loss of contact with Natasha’s two sons also affected him greatly.

“See, you don’t break up with one person, you break up with three. Somehow it felt like death.’

‘I have learned to be present with the sense of loss. I talk about it with my family and that way I don’t have to see a psychiatrist or use alcohol or drugs. It’s about honesty.’

Darius and Candidan actress Natasha married in 2011. She filed for divorce in 2013, but it wasn’t finalized until 2018, and Darius later explained how they “broke up many times over the course of their 12 years together.”

“The end of a relationship is a loss of yourself,” he told The Herald a year before the divorce was finalized.

“For us, our relationships are the opportunity to experience the best and the worst of ourselves. The other is a mirror for us to see ourselves.’

“You know, there are cultures in the world that suggest that a breakup should be seen as a period of mourning and I agree.

“If you don’t, you compartmentalize and suffer. I think if you want to cry, you should cry very well.

Natasha said she has “no words” when she wrote a tribute to her ex on Tuesday after news of his death came out.

In addition to images from their time together, Natasha wrote: ‘I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more pain – Only more love – Mother Teresa.

‘There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam.’

The first stunning photo featured Natasha and Darius posing against a setting sun before shooting a series of selfies from the past few years.

Another photo showed the duo with her two sons Tristan River, 23, and Asher Sky, 21, of whom Darius was stepfather.

The couple, who began dating in 2004, married in 2011 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, but later filed for divorce in 2013.

After a brief reconciliation in 2016, their divorce became final in 2018. He previously told the Scottish Herald: ‘That relationship was certainly not without its ups and downs. Over the course of 12 years, we broke up many times and separated for a period of six months.’

‘Often it was half a long distance relationship. That in itself was a great experience, but also a painful one. When you love someone, you want to be with them.’

The couple never had children, although Darius enjoyed his role as the stepfather to Tristan River and Asher Sky to her son, who she shares with ex-husband Damian Chapa.

Darius’ family wrote in a tweet on Tuesday announcing the news: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.

“Darius was found unconscious in his bed in his Rochester, Minnesota apartment room and pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner.”

Police have said there have been “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances” so far as they await toxicology reports as they investigate the death of the late Pop Idol star.

It comes as sources close to Darius claim he had been hugely ‘excited’ for his reported Pop Idol homecoming – and UK comeback trip – just weeks before he died

Stars of the show, including Queen singer and American Idol winner Adam Lambert, would be invited for Thames TV taping at the Criterion Theater in the West End, The Sun reports.