Daredevil Kate Middleton beams as she joins GB crew in high speed sailing race in new video

The Duchess of Cambridge was filmed beaming as she joined the GB crew in a friendly race against the New Zealand team during a visit to SailGB in Plymouth last week.

A new clip, posted to the Duke and Duchess’ Instagram account, shows sporty Kate Middleton, 40, donning a wet suit and hopping aboard a boat to join Sir Ben Ainslie and the GB crew in the ‘friendly’ competition.

And the sporty Duchess looks excited to be part of the high-octane action, with footage showing her looking delighted as the ship cruises through the water.

Donning a gray cap and GBR wetsuit for the event, the Duchess joined the team in a race against the skilled New Zealand outfit led by Peter Burling.

The Duchess of Cambridge (left) was joined by Sir Ben Ainslie (center) on her visit to SailGB and ‘friendly’ race against the New Zealand crew

As she climbed aboard the catamaran to join her new team, she was pictured wearing an orange helmet and SunGod Great Britain SailGP Limited Edition sunglasses for safety.

The video, shared on social media, read: ‘Last weekend on the water with @sailgpgbr.

“It is not just the racing that is so important to these teams, but also their commitment to protect the future of our planet and inspire the next generation to do the same.

“It was so good to see the Protect our Future program doing just this with @1851trust.

“Thanks for racing too!”

Kate Middleton (pictured) visited the Great Britain SailGP team in Plymouth last week, seen here in new images shared by the royals on social media

The sporty Duchess appeared to smile as she took part in a ‘friendly’ high-speed race against the New Zealand team

Video footage of the friendly race shows the royal isn’t afraid of a little high octane speed as the boat hurtles through the water

Kate took the race in her stride and was seen smiling chatting with crew members aboard the high speed vessel

The Duchess of Cambridge was led by Sir Ben Ainslie (right) to race against New Zealand in a friendly ‘Commonwealth Race’

Kate looked ready for action in her GBR wetsuit as she geared up to join Britain’s crew at the SailGP event in Plymouth last week

The Duchess was all smiles as she got ready for the race, despite quite gloomy weather in the background

The Duchess stopped to talk to a sweet little girl wearing a blue dress and brown sandals – while Kate squatted and smiled at her