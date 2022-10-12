Daredevil French adventurer plans to live in a laboratory under the frozen Arctic Ocean

Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32 feet below the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean.

Does that sound scary?

Well, that’s exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon plans to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) in funding in time for the project’s 2025 launch.

The 45-year-old hopes his innovative oceanographic and spatial research base will allow scientists to better understand the impact of global warming on the region.

He also hopes to gain a new perspective on the ocean itself by following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the late oceanographer.

In 1965, Cousteau created an underwater base off Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in France where oceanographers lived for a month.

Ambitious: Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32 feet below the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that’s what French adventurer Alban Michon plans to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) in funding

The 45-year-old hopes his innovative oceanographic and spatial research base will allow scientists to better understand the impact of global warming on the region

The innovative oceanographic and spatial research base will measure 78 feet (24 m) by 7.5 feet (2.3 meters) and have a panoramic view of the ocean in front of it

UNDERWATER LAB: THE KEY FACTS Size: 78 feet (24 m) by 7.5 feet (2.3 meters) Depth: 32 feet (10 m) Location: Somewhere in the Arctic Ocean Best feature: Panoramic view of the sea Cost: €14 million (£12.2 million) Planned launch date: 2025

“Thanks to the development of new technologies, we continue Commander Cousteau’s momentum,” Michon said the times.

The innovative oceanographic and spatial research base will measure 78ft (24m) by 7.5ft (2.3 metres) and have a panoramic view of the ocean in front of it.

Although an exact location for it has yet to be determined, the lab will be sunk 32ft (10m) below sea level before the ice begins to form in the fall.

“After six months, it starts to melt. What we want to do is spend almost an entire season under the sea, trapped under the ice, Michon added.

He said it would allow scientists to experience an ‘environment a bit like a fetus in its mother’s womb’.

“We will actually be the first people to live in the heart of the Arctic Ocean,” he explained.

The six-month expedition, called the Biodysseus mission, will involve Michon and his team testing cutting-edge technologies while living off recycled air, water and energy.

‘The Biodysseus mission is world news. With my team, we will live confined for several months under the Arctic sea,’ writes Michon on his website.

‘Because the Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the world, I therefore decided to go on an adventure and create the first underwater oceanographic and spatial research base dedicated to science and technology.’

He added: ‘This base, whose environmental footprint will be reduced as much as possible, fulfills several goals: transportable, modular, scalable and long-lasting.

“Fixed at a depth of about 10 meters, at atmospheric pressure, this habitat, as autonomous as possible, will be able to accommodate a crew of four biooceanauts for six months.”

Michon also believes that creating such an extreme environment can be beneficial for space agencies.

Michon (pictured) also hopes to gain a new perspective on the ocean itself by following in the footsteps of her hero Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the late oceanographer

Although an exact location for the base has yet to be determined, the lab (pictured) will be sunk 32 feet (10m) below sea level before the ice begins to form in the fall

The six-month expedition, called the Biodysseus Mission, will involve Michon and his team testing cutting-edge technologies while living off recycled air, water and energy

‘The Biodysseus mission is world news. With my team, we will live confined for several months under the Arctic sea,’ writes Michon on his website

Michon also believes that creating such an extreme environment can be beneficial for space agencies

He said he would eventually suffer to invite astronauts to use the base so they can better prepare for the harsh environment of space.

“This base will also make it possible to simulate extravehicular excursions in diving to prepare for possible space missions,” added the Frenchman.

‘Our departure under the ice is planned for the end of 2025 for science and the world of tomorrow.’

The daring adventurer wants to build a second base above ground so that those in the underwater lab have a 24/7 connection to a support team, while also creating a ‘meeting bubble’ underwater capsule that acts as an intermediary between the two.

He said this would then be able to take doctors to the lab in the event of an emergency.

Journalists would also be able to visit the base to interview the scientists.

Michon, who was born in northeastern France, has so far raised about 10 percent of the project’s estimated cost through corporate donations.

If he manages to raise the rest of the money, the expedition is scheduled to begin in 2025.

The adventurer first started deep-sea diving at the age of 11 and has previously spent 45 days diving under the ice at the North Pole.

For more information on the Biodysseus mission, click here.

Michon, who was born in northeastern France, has so far raised about 10 percent of the project’s estimated cost through corporate donations

If he manages to raise the rest of the money, the expedition to the laboratory is scheduled to begin in 2025

The intrepid adventurer wants to build a second base above ground so that those in the underwater lab have a 24/7 connection to a support team, while also creating a ‘meeting bubble’ underwater capsule that acts as an intermediary between the two