WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Dare Ice Coffee is pulled off the shelves over ‘foreign matter’

US
By Jacky

Dare Ice Coffee has been pulled from the shelves due to ‘foreign substances’ in several variants of the popular flavored milk: ‘Don’t drink’

By Danyal Hussain for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 22:12, 5 October 2022 | Up to date: 22:13, 5 October 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bottles of the popular flavored milk brand have been recalled from hundreds of stores due to the presence of “foreign substances”.

Bega Dairy and Drinks has pulled 750 ml bottles with four different flavors of Dare Iced Coffee from the shelves.

Pieces of plastic, which could cause injury or illness if ingested, are believed to be present in the bottles.

The recalled flavors are:

Espresso – Use no later than 6 October 2022; October 8, 2022; October 12, 2022; 13 October 2022 and 14 October 2022.

Double Espresso – Use by October 6, 2022; October 8, 2022; October 11, 2022; 13 October 2022 and 14 October 2022.

Mocha – Use by October 5, 2022; October 7, 2022; 11 October 2022 and 15 October 2022.

Double espresso without added sugar – Use by October 5, 2022; October 7, 2022; October 11, 2022; and 15 October 2022.

Food Standards Australia has advised consumers not to drink the recalled product.

‘The recall is due to the potential presence of foreign objects (pieces of plastic),’ it said.

‘Food containing pieces of plastic can cause illness/injury if consumed.

‘Consumers should not drink these products and should contact Bega Dairy and Drinks for a full refund.’

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Dutton Park, Brisbane: Late night…

Jacky

Meta axes upcoming internships in brutal…

Jacky

Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls…

Jacky
1 of 4,805

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More