Dare Ice Coffee is pulled off the shelves over ‘foreign matter’

Bottles of the popular flavored milk brand have been recalled from hundreds of stores due to the presence of “foreign substances”.

Bega Dairy and Drinks has pulled 750 ml bottles with four different flavors of Dare Iced Coffee from the shelves.

Pieces of plastic, which could cause injury or illness if ingested, are believed to be present in the bottles.

The recalled flavors are:

Espresso – Use no later than 6 October 2022; October 8, 2022; October 12, 2022; 13 October 2022 and 14 October 2022.

Double Espresso – Use by October 6, 2022; October 8, 2022; October 11, 2022; 13 October 2022 and 14 October 2022.

Mocha – Use by October 5, 2022; October 7, 2022; 11 October 2022 and 15 October 2022.

Double espresso without added sugar – Use by October 5, 2022; October 7, 2022; October 11, 2022; and 15 October 2022.

Food Standards Australia has advised consumers not to drink the recalled product.

‘The recall is due to the potential presence of foreign objects (pieces of plastic),’ it said.

‘Food containing pieces of plastic can cause illness/injury if consumed.

‘Consumers should not drink these products and should contact Bega Dairy and Drinks for a full refund.’