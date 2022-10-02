Brave Paul McCartney the Day Tipper…and 50 Years Later He Looks Fabulous in a Double Breasted Suit

<!–

It was fantastic style when he wore it in 1971 – and Sir Paul McCartney rolled back the years last week when he looked smart in a dark blue double-breasted ensemble and went out to lunch.

And just like he did in the 1970s, Macca sported a full beard – although, being 80’s now, he wasn’t quite as lavish and had a slightly more vintage hue.

He was spotted last week at Claridge’s in Mayfair, where he was accompanied by his 53-year-old photographer daughter Mary.

With an estimated net worth of £865 million, McCartney is by far the UK’s richest musician – and he is known for being extremely careful with his finances. And he obviously likes to have some with him, for he was seen holding a large pile of money in his hand and giving a tip to one of the doormen of the Claridge.

Sir Paul paired his smart suit with a £500 pair of navy and black sneakers from LA-based designer James Perse.

A bystander said: ‘He looks great for a man his age. But it’s good to see he’s stopped coloring his hair that alarming auburn shade – he looked a little ridiculous.”

Well, he once sang Live And Let Dye…