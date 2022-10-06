Dapper daredevil who leaped across rooftop in Manhattan to fix a leak says he's 'done it 100 times'

Smizaski insisted his jumps between windows were safer than they appear in the viral video

The brave daredevil filmed in a suit and tie jumping between dormer windows on the roof of a 23-story Manhattan building is pictured for the first time.

Joe Smizaski, a contractor who waterproofs leaking skyscrapers, said today that he had performed the same maneuver “a hundred times.”

The 60-year-old from New Jersey insisted he’s not a secret agent or “007,” just a guy doing his job.

Incredible footage emerged this week showing Smizaski jumping from turret to turret on the roof of the West Street building while chasing a water leak.

The woman who called him yesterday told DailyMail.com of her surprise when he casually climbed out the window and photographed the hole.

“I know what I’m doing because I’ve been doing this for 42 years,” Smizaski told NBC New York.

In this particular case, he made sure a job was done before a building inspector arrived.

“I wouldn’t do anything unsafe,” Smizaski said. ‘I want to go home to my children and my family. That’s just how I was brought up in the trade.’

Smizaski also said his jumps between windows were actually safer than in the viral video filmed from across the road.

The dormers are wider than they appear from the perspective provided by the video and are spaced just 18 inches apart, he said.

To make things even safer, if he slipped, he would probably end up on the 22nd floor – just 10 feet below.

Smizaski was picked up by phone on Tuesday and took photos atop the West Street building in Manhattan.

The heartbreaking footage showed him later jumping from turret to turret before climbing back in through a window 100 meters above the road.

Andrea, who said it was her place he’d been called, told how he’d come to help before casually embarking on the daring task.

She said her apartment had a leak from a few days of rain and the doorman sent the contractor to have a look.

The worker entered her apartment and saw puddles on the floor and said to her, “You clearly have a leak. The problem is up there.’

He pointed up and then walked to the floor above hers. “He went to the 23rd floor and opened the window, crawled out of the window and lowered himself.”

“I thought it was all so ridiculous,” she said.

