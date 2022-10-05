Dapper daredevil filmed jumping along top of NYC building is contractor who waterproofs skyscrapers

A smart daredevil who was filmed driving along the top of a 23-storey building in New York City has been revealed as a contractor waterproofing skyscrapers.

Joe Smizaski, 60, was recorded on the phone taking photos on top of the West Street Building in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The heart-stopping footage later showed him jumping from tower to tower before climbing back in through a window 324 feet above the road.

Now his family have revealed his identity to DailyMail.com, saying he was there to fix a leak in a 22nd floor flat.

Andrea, who said it was her place he was called to, told how he had arrived to help before casually taking on the daring task.

Joe Smizaski, 60, was recorded on the phone taking photos on top of the West Street Building in Manhattan on Tuesday

The heart-stopping footage later showed him jumping from tower to tower before climbing back in through a window 324 feet above the road

Marissa Fazendeiro, who is the daughter-in-law of Smizaski’s boyfriend, told DailyMail.com: “It’s true, he does this for a living.”

Marissa Fazendeiro, who is the daughter-in-law of Smizaski’s boyfriend, told DailyMail.com: ‘It’s real, he does this for a living.’

She said he was a contractor listed as a director at Standard Restoration & Waterproofing Co. and Rosenwach Tank Co., a water tower servicing company.

But resident Andrea, who called her super for getting her skylight fixed when it leaked water, cast doubt on the video.

She told DailyMail.com that the filmmaker who posted the video apparently used tricks to make it look like he took several jumps when he allegedly didn’t.

“The video makes no sense if you really look at it,” she told DailyMail.com. ‘If you look at the video, you can see that he keeps repeating the same movement over and over. It’s like a flip book. It’s the same window.’

She added: “The fact is that a creative filmmaker staying at the Marriot is what produced all of this.”

Now his family have revealed his identity to DailyMail.com, saying he was there to fix a leak in a 22nd floor flat

Andrea, who said it was her place he was called to, told how he had arrived to help before casually taking on the daring task

It was her son who alerted her to the viral video. She said she saw it and then felt the need to speak up

It was her son who alerted her to the viral video. She said she saw it and then felt the need to speak up.

She said that there was a leak in her apartment after several days of rain and that the doorman sent the contractor to look.

The worker went into her flat and saw water pooling on the floor and told her: ‘You clearly have a leak. The problem is up there.’

He pointed upwards and then walked towards the floor above hers. ‘He went up to the 23rd floor and opened the window, climbed out of the window and lowered himself down.

‘He went out, took a picture and that was it. I saw him standing in a ridiculous position.’

She said there was a leak in her apartment from several days of rain and the doorman sent the contractor to see

The worker went into her flat and saw water pooling on the floor and told her: ‘You clearly have a leak. The problem is up there’

He pointed upwards and then walked towards the floor above hers. ‘He went up to the 23rd floor and opened the window, climbed out of the window and lowered himself down’

“My son later sent me the video and said ‘mom, look what’s happening in your building,'” Andrea continued.

She added: ‘I thought it was all so ridiculous. It makes the building look ridiculous.’

Caught by Erik Ljung from an upper floor of the adjacent 200 Liberty Street building, Smizaski was seen drenched in rain as his clothes fluttered in the wind.

Built in 1907 and renovated in 2003, the Gothic-style building is over 324 feet tall.

‘Got a lot of questions’, reads the caption. “I have no idea what the guy was doing.”

Fazendeiro replied to the post and said: Hahah this is my mother in law’s boyfriend! He works on buildings in NYC. Maybe secretly James Bond.’