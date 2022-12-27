Danville karate teacher convicted of child molestation, remains out of jail awaiting sentencing

By Jacky
MARTINEZ — After taking the stand and strongly denying his guilt, a Danville karate instructor was found guilty of sexually abusing two teenage students over a span of seven years, court records show.

Ramon Pruitt, 66, was convicted of seven felonies, including multiple counts of committing a lewd act with a child. Jurors acquitted him of a felony charge. The verdict was delivered on December 23.

Pruitt was accused of sexually abusing two teenagers, but two former students were allowed to testify for the prosecution that Pruitt also abused them. Prosecutors used his testimony to bolster the sworn statements of the two victims.

During the trial, Pruitt testified in his own defense, denying that he sexually abused anyone and accusing the boys of fabricating the allegations. He claimed that one of the victims had robbed him before.

Prosecution evidence included a pretext call from one of the boys, which was recorded by police. During it, Pruitt never denies sexually abusing the boy, even after the boy mentions specific acts of sexual abuse by Pruitt. He tells the boy that he loves him and discourages him from seeking therapy. He later told police that he was confused by the boy’s questions, according to court records.

