Danville karate teacher convicted of child molestation, remains out of jail awaiting sentencing

MARTINEZ — After taking the stand and strongly denying his guilt, a Danville karate instructor was found guilty of sexually abusing two teenage students over a span of seven years, court records show.

Ramon Pruitt, 66, was convicted of seven felonies, including multiple counts of committing a lewd act with a child. Jurors acquitted him of a felony charge. The verdict was delivered on December 23.

Pruitt was accused of sexually abusing two teenagers, but two former students were allowed to testify for the prosecution that Pruitt also abused them. Prosecutors used his testimony to bolster the sworn statements of the two victims.

During the trial, Pruitt testified in his own defense, denying that he sexually abused anyone and accusing the boys of fabricating the allegations. He claimed that one of the victims had robbed him before.

Prosecution evidence included a pretext call from one of the boys, which was recorded by police. During it, Pruitt never denies sexually abusing the boy, even after the boy mentions specific acts of sexual abuse by Pruitt. He tells the boy that he loves him and discourages him from seeking therapy. He later told police that he was confused by the boy’s questions, according to court records.

Police say Pruitt was a co-owner of Danville Karate International, located at 105 Town and Country Drive in Danville. The four alleged victims came forward in early 2020. In February of that year, Pruitt was accused of sexually abusing the two boys since 2013.

Deputy District Attorney Chris Sansoe said Pruitt violated a “position of power and used it to take advantage of the kids he was supposed to be training.” He said the victims “demonstrated their compassion and their humanity in the face of unimaginable trauma.”

“It is difficult for men/boys to present themselves in society and report that they have been sexually victimized. This is because society has taught men/boys to be tough, rub dirt in your wounds and keep playing,” Sansoe said. “This attitude in society is a barrier for men to report having been victims of sexual assault.”

Pruitt’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Judge Charles “Ben” Burch, who presided over the trial, will sentence Pruitt on January 13. Pruitt faces more than a decade in state prison. Meanwhile, Burch has allowed Pruitt to remain out of custody; Pruitt was initially arrested on a $500,000 warrant, but was released amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been out of custody since 2021, according to jail records.