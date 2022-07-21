Danny Welbeck reveals his incredible body transformation as Brighton striker gets into shape

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has been working hard on his physique all summer.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker looks much stronger than before.

Welbeck posted a video on Instagram showing his intense workouts over the summer.

The 31-year-old is determined to be in the best possible shape for the new Premier League season.

In the video, Welbeck can be seen using an exercise bike, lifting weights and working with the ball.

Brighton’s official Instagram account also posted a photo of Welbeck showing off his muscles.

Since signing for Brighton in October 2020, Welbeck has scored 12 goals in 51 games

He often struggled with injuries during his career and was unavailable for 15 league matches last season.

A product of Manchester United’s academy, he was part of the squad that won the Premier League in 2012-13. Welbeck joined Arsenal in 2014 before signing for Watford in 2019.

Between 2011 and 2018, Welbeck played 42 times for England, scoring 16 goals.