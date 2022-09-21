Danny Murphy tells Eric Dier to ‘suck it up’ after Tottenham defender complains about fan abuse

Eric Dier has been told to ‘move on’ by former England international Danny Murphy after the Tottenham defender raised concerns about increasing levels of abuse footballers receive from fans.

Dier, who is back in the England squad after an 18-month absence, revealed that members of his family have stopped going to matches because supporters’ behavior has worsened in recent years.

“I had some family and friends over for the Chelsea away game with Tottenham recently and they had problems and stuff,” the 28-year-old admitted this week.

“Not nice either. It’s a huge, huge problem. It was verbal, not physical – but like bad stuff. I’m not saying it’s just Chelsea fans or Tottenham fans, it’s football fans in general.

‘I never complain about this and I don’t really mind. I’m not being dramatic about this, and I don’t think anyone should be. It’s really not that big of a deal to me. If it’s the right way, I love that side of things.

‘But there are some things I find very strange. That is not nice. [Some of] my family would never go to an away game today because of that. I feel too uncomfortable for them to go. This has been for years.

‘My mother hasn’t been to an away game. She’d love that, but I’d be worried about it – and that’s crazy, right?’

Dier famously jumped into the crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2020 to confront a fan who was abusing his brother.

But Murphy believes the defender needs to be more ‘resilient’ to deal with insults from the crowd and questioned whether Dier had actually received any ‘abuse’.

“That’s life,” Murphy continued talkSPORT. ‘I’ve been there, I’ve been there. My mom went to a few games, she didn’t like it so she stopped going.

‘If you can’t put up with some verbal words and some hurtful comments… you’re either resilient enough to deal with it and understand the situation you’re in, or you’re not. It’s part of going to a football game, people pay their money to do it.

‘And what is abuse? What are we talking about? There is a level of abuse no one deserves to take, of course, so it depends. He is not very specific about what was said.

‘I think some people throw the word ‘abuse’ around. If someone talks about how bad his performances are or how bad a footballer they think he is and they say it with a swear word, is that abuse?

“It’s not abuse, it’s an opinion that’s just poorly worded. I think there is not enough resilience anymore. This is nothing new. When he says “these days” it is not “these days”.

‘I’ve had it, my brother used to come and see me, my father, my mother. Some put up with it, sometimes my mates would share their opinion with someone else in the ground, but they don’t come to me and put that pressure and burden on me. They just handle it like adults.

‘Come on, you’re a big boy playing for your country! I know it’s not ideal that you feel like your family can’t go to every game if they feel a little offended, but that’s just the way it is. So suck it up and get on with it!

‘The same thing happened to me! i am him! My mum stopped going to games because she didn’t like it, so I told her, “just don’t go”.’

Asked what Dier should tell his mother, Murphy said: ‘Go home to the lovely big house I bought you from playing.’

Doubling down on his belief that fan abuse is simply part of football, the former Liverpool midfielder added: ‘The level of abuse you get kicked out for is homophobia and racism which is right – get them everyone out.

“But if you just have an opinion about a player’s ability or their performance… it’s all about perspective.

‘You know what I did? When my mom said, ‘People give you stick and I can’t listen to it,’ you know what I thought? ‘I’m going to play better’.

‘It’s really not that difficult. You can’t have your cake and eat it. It comes with being a footballer.’