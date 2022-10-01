DANNY MURPHY Talks to Adam Forshaw: The Secrets of Leeds’ AMERICAN REVOLUTION under Jesse Marsch

At times you feel old. He sat down with Leeds midfielder Adam Forshaw and revealed that, as a lifelong Liverpool fan, he went to Anfield as a child and watched me play.

“I was also at the team hotel for the 2001 FA Cup final against Arsenal,” he says. ‘You were on your balcony and I yelled ‘Murphy!’ My father looked at me and said, “His name is Danny.” I was nine and obsessed with that team, Michael Owen, Sami Hyypia, you, Stevie [Gerrard] and Jamie Carragher.’

He laughed when I gave some extra information to round out the story. While I was on that balcony, my roommate was Steven Gerrard, the opposition manager Sunday when Aston visited Villa Elland Road.

Like me, Forshaw gained experience in the lower divisions before settling into the top tier. He started close to home at Everton but left to play in the first team and build a reputation at Brentford, Wigan and Middlesbrough, where he first played in the Premier League.

In early 2018 he moved to Leeds. It wasn’t a favorable start – their manager Thomas Christiansen was sacked two games after coming – but the club has since revolutionized, first through Marcelo Bielsa and then Jesse Marsch.

In the closing weeks of last season’s big break from relegation, Forshaw played a key role with his leadership and tenacity in the middle of the park, although an ankle injury will rule him out on Sunday.

‘I grew old in Middlesbrough. Neil Warnock wanted me at Cardiff but once Leeds came in I looked at the potential and had to do it even though they were in the championship,” he says.

“Bielsa was the first big change. There was nothing soft about him. Immediately the rules, norms and environment became elite. We had the respect to run for him. A one kilometer course was built around the fields. The culture changed from “go to the gym if you want” to two or three sessions a day. It was a shock, but I loved it. We needed it to become a Premier League team.”

Bielsa is still revered by Leeds fans for winning promotion, but practically speaking, the club needed a restart midway through last season to stop the goal leakage and survive.

Marsch arrived with an ethos born of managing Red Bull clubs in New York, Salzburg and Leipzig. Still, there were skeptics who doubted that an American could adapt to English football.

After staying up on the final day, Leeds have sold Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips and brought in young signings including US internationals Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams and Colombian Luis Sinisterra.

“It was hard for Jesse to switch us in the middle of a dogfight. Six weeks pre-season was the biggest period for us to restructure, but we still run a lot, it’s in the DNA of the guys,” said Forshaw.

“As a character, he’s very handsome. You walk past his office, the door is literally open. There are bits of different terminology, full backs are outside backs and you hear him call red zones [between the lines]. But you pick it up quickly.

“He’s nice, but can switch if necessary. After one game a few substitutes grumbled about doing pitch runs and he made it clear: ‘That’s your damn job’.

‘We did phase play on training and [goalkeeper] IIlan Meslier gave a slow pass, a sloppy one. Jesse ordered him to do it again, which the boys weren’t expecting. Illan gave another slow one and Jesse ripped into him. Five minutes later, the gaffer smiles and says, “I still love you.” It was a different side to the manager that the boys respect.’

Gerard Houllier changed the discipline at Liverpool like a sledgehammer, but was still interested in players as people. At Fulham, Mark Hughes came in and insisted that we wear club suits, home and away. Managers all have different strategies.

Tactically I also notice a change in Leeds. Raphinha was a broad player. Without him, Marsch is almost playing with three No10s – narrow. It is up to the wing defenders to provide breadth.

Forshaw explains why the transformation has gone more smoothly than some expected. ‘It was good to sign early in the window and Brenden, Tyler and Rasmus [Kristensen] had previously played for Jesse. They know the system.

‘The Americans are well established. Tyler is tough, goes around the field, makes tackles. Bielsa also wanted to sign Brenden before Jesse. He runs 13 km every game and is also a very good player. so you can see why!’

The pre-season trip to Australia was also helpful for team bonding, with Marsch in a WhatsApp group with his players.

‘It was to tell us which brewery we were going to!’ jokes Forshaw. “He’s all for team camaraderie. It wasn’t a pre-season camp, it was a tour. I wasn’t sure which start we would have, but we won three and drew one.’

The manager has not attempted to tear up the dressing room as Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Forshaw themselves have been with the club for quite some time. Marsch clearly appreciates their input.

“He’s set up a leadership group with the five of us and Rodrigo,” says Forshaw. “He sees the importance of the guys who have experience. We talk about all kinds of things. For example, we’ve made improvements to the player lounge so that families can feel comfortable there. It used to be a disgrace to them. He cares about the well-being of the players and it’s not set up, he’s sincere.’

After a brilliant start, Leeds have lost two of the last three, including a 5-2 loss at Brentford. However, there were mitigating factors in that defeat. Leeds were not awarded a penalty and Forshaw is convinced that both the referees and Stockley Park missed an Ivan Toney goal, which would have deemed a Bryan Mbuemo goal offside.

‘I would get rid of the VAR. Most guys would,” says Forshaw. “It makes you even more furious because there’s something that should be black and white for you and it isn’t. So you’d rather go by the wayside. You still make wrong decisions when there is technology. It’s humiliating.’

Marsch let his frustration boil over and was sent off, meaning he will have to watch this afternoon’s game from the stands.

A few games into the new season, Forshaw sees a growing trend for teams to prefer counter-attacking football over holding the ball. “We’ve had games where we had more possession, but opponents like to be in it,” he says. “Everton did it, probably because of staff, Brentford did it to us.

“We had a great start to the season and started to think we could play. Then we play against Brentford, have comfortable possession in front of their penalty area and they have gone with Toney and Mbuemo [in transition] and won it. We were shocked.’