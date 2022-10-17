Danny Murphy suggests Erik ten Hag should DROP Bruno Fernandes for Christian Eriksen

<!–

Danny Murphy has suggested taking Bruno Fernandes out of the firing line to help him rediscover his best form.

Fernandes saw his goals at Manchester United dry up spectacularly – in his first season he scored a goal or assist on average every 79 minutes. So far, that number this time frame is 405 minutes.

The Portuguese has scored one goal and one assist in nine Premier League games this season and one assist in four Europa League shows.

Bruno Fernandes endured a difficult start to the season and it didn’t quite click for him

Murphy analyzed his Match of the Day performance after United struggled to a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle, citing the slump in Fernandes’ performance and suggesting a spell outside the team could be beneficial.

“It’s a real concern for one of their most creative players (lack of commitment to the goal),” he said.

“I think if Eriksen comes back he [Erik Ten Hag] may need to take him out of the firing line for a while and put Eriksen in [to] give him a kick in the ass to see if they can improve his numbers, because every player needs that from time to time.”

The Portuguese has seen his commitment to goals dry up considerably as he pursues former form

Eriksen missed the Newcastle draw at Old Trafford through injury, although Ten Hag has so far opted to use him in a number of different roles, ostensibly to accommodate Fernandes as well.

The Dane played in the false nine position, central midfield and also in a more advanced central role.

Fernandes, one of United’s leaders on and off the pitch, has endured a rough patch at the club with questions hanging over his form for several months.

The Portuguese appeared to be one of the victims of the recent turbulence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Ralf Rangnick.

Despite this, United rewarded Fernandes with a new contract at the end of last season. At the time, it was reported to have brought the Portuguese a significant pay rise and catapulted him into the club’s top three earners.