DANNY MURPHY: Manchester United are so far behind their rivals and have long way to go

Manchester United have long needed someone like Erik ten Hag to give out hard love. But they are so far behind their rivals that a change in fortunes may not come anytime soon.

Just a few months ago Antonio Conte was disappointed he didn’t get the call from Old Trafford, but he probably now feels like he dodged a bullet. Looking at last season’s results and their business in the summer transfer window, I would support Tottenham to finish above United again and also win a much anticipated trophy for them.

United came in second a few years ago, but it has cleared up the cracks because you never had the feeling that the manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in full control and the players sensed that. Ten Hag is disciplined and ruthless, just what United need, but Conte is the same with the bonus of already being tested in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag is the manager needed at Manchester United, but still has a long way to go

Ten Hag’s United team needs more ammunition to close the gap to their rivals

Which team would you rather have? I think Conte will be happy with what he has. He can pick a front three from Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Richarlison. If Ronaldo goes, United will have Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. It’s not the same.

Although Ten Hag is clear what he wants, he cannot progress without the right ammunition.

Meanwhile, Daniel Levy supports Conte like no other manager. I think the 14-year streak could end without a trophy this season.

Bringing on Richarlison is a smart move as he has the flexibility to play wide or down the middle. He will battle with Dejan Kulusevski for some games and give Kane some rest in others.

Antonio Conte wanted the job at Man United but will now be happy where he is at Tottenham

With five substitutions allowed this season, Conte has plenty of options and can keep more players happy. Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Clement Lenglet all increase the options.

At the very top, it’s hard to look beyond Manchester City and Liverpool for the title – they are the outstanding teams of this or any era.

It’s hard to see City fail for Erling Haaland. I would be surprised if he doesn’t score 30 goals in his first season. City creates opportunities, he converts all kinds of opportunities. I don’t see how opponents can stop him.

It says it all about City’s belief in themselves that they have no problem selling players to other Big Six clubs, even if they are excellent players. They are so confident in what they are doing.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was used as a left-back by City, but his future at Emirates lies in midfield. Mikel Arteta knows all about him through his partnership with Pep Guardiola and I’ve seen Zinchenko in midfield enough for Ukraine to think Arsenal fans will start to say ‘Wow’ at the end of the season.

I understand why Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea. He will be guaranteed regular football, will get scoring opportunities from players like Mason Mount and will be excited to play in London, where he grew up.

It’s hard to look beyond Manchester City or Liverpool in the race for the league title

Apart from the big contenders, it was difficult for some clubs this summer. Everton has started to attract players, but I’m sure Frank Lampard wants more to be competitive. They still need two forwards to make up for Richarlison’s loss, two midfielders and a right-back to help Seamus Coleman, while Nathan Patterson isn’t ready to become a regular just yet.

Some teams will do better than last season. I expect Leeds to finish higher than 17th despite losing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

Their manager Jesse Marsch brings energy and signed players he knows from Champions League clubs like Leipzig, Salzburg and Bayern Munich.

Aston Villa finished 14th but has recruited well and Philippe Coutinho will benefit from a full pre-season. Steven Gerrard will aim higher.

On the other hand, Southampton only won one of 13 at the end of last season and was too dependent on James Ward-Prowse. They have to start well. I am afraid that Brentford will suffer from the second season syndrome, as Sheffield United and Leeds have done.

The bees have brought potential to Aaron Hickey and Keane Lewis-Potter, but none in Christian Eriksen’s class who was a big factor last season.

Raheem Sterling’s move to Chelsea will benefit both the player and the club itself

Murphy’s Premier League Predictions Winner – Man City top four – Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs Golden Boot – Erling Haaland (Man City) Best autograph session – Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) degradation – Fulham, Bournemouth, Brentford Surprise package –Leeds Dark Horse World Cup -James Maddison (Leicester)

Of the promoted clubs, Nottingham Forest has the best chances of survival. Their owner has been very active in the transfer market and manager Steve Cooper is very tactically aware. Importantly, some of their signings have played in the Premier League before; Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard and even Neco Williams.

It is sad to see Sadio Mane and Antonio Rudiger leave the Premier League – they both played with such infectious energy and passion.

Regular readers know how much I loved Mane. There is reason to say he was Jurgen Klopp’s most important signing, as his arrival in 2016 gave Liverpool the attacking impetus to qualify for the Champions League. From there they attracted Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, among others.

The difference this season is that there is a World Cup in the middle. It will be difficult for anyone to make a late attack on Gareth Southgate’s squad, but if there is one candidate it will be Leicester’s James Maddison.

Maddison’s form at the end of last season was phenomenal with a lot of finished product in terms of goals and assists. Keep it up and he has a chance. He is a game changer and they are invaluable in knockout football.

I can’t wait for the opening weekend of the games. Fulham v Liverpool will be close to my heart and United v Brighton is fascinating because their managers have similar philosophies, but Brighton under Graham Potter is a bit further.