DANNY MURPHY: Gareth Southgate can stop the slump… but only if he takes risks

This is a defining moment for Gareth Southgate. Toothless performances and a lack of creativity so close to the World Cup have raised many questions and caused real concern.

So what does he do? Does he stick to what has until recently treated him so well and taken England to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final: a defensive structure and a pragmatic approach? Or is he squirming? Let them off the leash, release the handbrake, take more risks. Here’s my four-point plan to save Southgate’s England…

England manager Gareth Southgate is under increasing pressure after another dismal display

Let them off the leash

We are lucky to be in a group in Qatar that we should win, even if we are playing badly. But what happens in the knockout phase? Fall back on what we’ve done in the past and hope things fall our way, or do we look to dominate our group, embrace our attacking talent and build confidence and momentum?

If we go out with a whimper in the quarter-finals against a half-decent side, on the back of another pragmatic display, Gareth will struggle to survive. Fans will accept a story if they feel like we’re making progress, we’ve been good to watch and trying to make things happen.

I have been a huge fan of what Gareth has done, he has achieved more than I expected. But you can never stand still. Everything must develop. It’s time to take that risk, to twist. Holding on now can cause problems.

Ditch three at the back

Everyone knows England haven’t scored from open play for more than seven hours. A lot of that is because we are too predictable in attack. A system change would help.

Gareth is going to four at the back. Few sides win tournaments with three at the back. That’s too cautious. Four gives you more fluidity, an extra man in midfield. It would suit Jude Bellingham or Mason Mount. It gets more people on the field more often. It is also what most of the players are used to. The Man City boys play in a four, as do the Liverpool players. Most of the top clubs do that.

Kyle Walker doesn’t play in a three every week at City. Neither does Harry Maguire for United. Bellingham plays in a midfield three at Borussia Dortmund. Bukayo Saka no longer plays at wing-back for Arsenal. Gareth is creating his own square pegs.

the likes of Kyle Walker are not used to playing in a back three for their club team

Commit to backs

One of Southgate’s biggest dilemmas is that he doesn’t seem sure how to get the best out of his full-backs. He almost has too much choice.

Reece James is the only one who regularly plays on the right in a wing-back system. All the others are comfortable in a back-four. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Walker and Kieran Trippier all offer something different.

I was surprised not to see Ben Chilwell on the left. He knows the system, he has minutes this season. He changed the game for Chelsea against West Ham, scoring one and setting up another.

It’s time for Gareth to pick his full-backs and hang his hat on them. For a team struggling to score, the more creative the better.

If he does, then his centre-backs must be comfortable being isolated from time to time. Maguire looked solid against Italy, but that’s where he has struggled for United. I would like to see Fikayo Tomori get a chance against Germany.

It’s time for Southgate to pick full-backs like Ben Chilwell and hang his hat on them

Choose Maddison

Gareth can take a squad of 26 to Qatar instead of the usual 23. There must be room for James Maddison.

Even in a struggling Leicester team, no English midfielder has more goals and assists than Maddison. He has an amazing ability to open up defenses. Even if he doesn’t start games, you know he’s going to come and make something happen. He is unique.

He doesn’t worry about making mistakes. That’s key at international level, especially at big tournaments. Too many players, when moving from club to country, stress about losing the ball with a risky pass. Maddison doesn’t.

It doesn’t matter that he hasn’t been in recent teams. It doesn’t matter that he doesn’t play for England before the World Cup. Gareth should make an exception for Maddison.

And it doesn’t matter if he has had previous offenses either. Many in the squad have been given a second chance. Jack Grealish has, Phil Foden has. Raheem Sterling was left out after an incident with Joe Gomez. Harry Maguire had his problems in Greece.

This is about football. The best thing for Maddison is that England flap in front of goal again against Germany.